Security Expert - Karlskrona
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Karlskrona Visa alla datajobb i Karlskrona
2025-09-24
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Karlskrona
, Kalmar
, Växjö
, Älmhult
, Höör
eller i hela Sverige
Security Expert - Mobile App & SDK Security
Role Description
We are looking for an experienced Security Expert with a strong focus on mobile application and SDK security for an assignment in Karlskrona. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring the delivery of a secure, robust product designed for sensitive financial transactions.
You will work closely with developers, architects, and product managers to integrate security throughout the entire development lifecycle. Your expertise in mobile platform security, cryptography, vulnerability assessment, and threat mitigation will be crucial for building trust and safety in end-user solutions.
Responsibilities
Act as a senior security advisor in mobile application and SDK development
Define and implement secure coding practices and threat mitigation strategies
Perform vulnerability assessments, static/dynamic analysis, and threat modeling
Guide the team on cryptographic standards, secure storage, and secure execution
Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure compliance with industry security standards (OWASP MASVS/MSTG, NIST, GDPR)
Provide practical security recommendations and knowledge transfer to developers
Requirements
Foundational Security Knowledge
Expertise in asymmetric and symmetric cryptography
Experience with secure key management, generation, and destruction
Familiarity with relevant standards (PKCS#11, PKCS#12, FIPS 140-3, NIST SP 800, TLS RFCs)
Mobile Platform Security
Deep knowledge of Android and iOS security architectures
Hands-on experience with secure storage (iOS Keychain, Android Keystore/StrongBox)
Secure session management and device integrity checks (SafetyNet/Play Integrity, jailbreak detection)
Experience with anti-tampering, anti-debugging, runtime integrity, and obfuscation techniques
Platform-Specific Expertise
Android: Keystore APIs, hardware-backed keys, secure IPC, ProGuard/R8, native code security
iOS: Secure Enclave, Data Protection APIs, ATS, secure networking, entitlements, provisioning profiles
Security Testing & Assessment
Static/dynamic analysis of mobile apps
Threat modeling methods (STRIDE, LINDDUN, attack trees)
Familiarity with compliance and security frameworks (OWASP MASVS/MSTG, NIST, GDPR)
Meriting
Certifications such as OSED, OSWE, GMOB, CEH, CISSP
Experience with secure mobile wallets, authentication apps, or cryptographic libraries
Strong communication skills, with the ability to translate security concepts into actionable developer guidelines
Start/Duration
Start: ASAP (indicative, by agreement)
Duration: By agreement
Location
Karlskrona (onsite 3 days/week or as agreed)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
371 34 KARLSKRONA Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 076 310 18 26 Jobbnummer
9524408