Section Manager Radio Syst & Products (735849)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-03-01
About this opportunity
Do you want to:
Create the future for Ericsson's Radio Product Portfolio in a multifaceted and strategic way?
Address the latest technical challenges and ensure world leading performance and strategically?
Work with the most expert and motivated radio engineers in the world?
Then this is the perfect job for you!
We are looking for Section Manager - Radio Ease of Use, who will be driving a portfolio view on high level product and functional systemization, ensuring feature systemization and development plans, along with governance and technical coordination within radio and towards other PEUs.
The position is based in Kista and may require travel to other PEU Radio sites in Sweden, China and Canada.
About Hardware Engineering
Hardware Engineering is one of the three new Engineering Units in Business Area Networks, responsible for the end-to-end development for our Hardware products such as Radios and Transport products, including ASIC and FPGA development, as well as optimization of integrated Radio Unit software development flows.
About PEU Radio
Product Engineering Unit Radio drives the end-to-end research and development of Ericsson's radio products and solutions. We are a global organization, within Hardware Engineering, of approximately 3,000 engineers and developers collaborating across nine sites in Canada, China and Sweden to drive Ericsson's strategy of securing our ongoing market leadership in radio.
About Radio Systems & Technology
Radio Systems & Technology drives radio product and technology evolution, high level systemization, architecture definition, standardization, mid- and long-term development plans, long-term product plans (products and features) for PEU Radio and System
What you will do
People leadership and developing impactful, highly engaged teams and individuals
Collaboration and alignment with relevant parts of other PEUs
Feature and Functional systemization and evolution
Serviceability, O&M and Security
Customer Product Information, CPI
AI/ML
Product Care
Functional Baseline handling
You will bring
Master's or Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering / Engineering Physics / Data communication, or equivalent such as relevant working experience
Solid product development background in wireless communications
Experience from System/Software/Hardware development
Product development knowledge, with focus on Radio products
Proven significant experience leading development teams
Ability to support line independent program flows
Ability to work with both short-term and long-term objectives, involving the big picture as well as implementation details.
Contact Person
Please reach out to the recruiter- Vineet Mohan Saxena (vineet.mohan.saxena@ericsson.com
)
Why join Ericsson!
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and inspiration to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply!
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Stockholm | Sweden
Job details: Product Development Leader
