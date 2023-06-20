Seaweed processing and its effects on nutrients and flavour molecules
2023-06-20
The new Formas-funded SENSALG-project focuses on the sensory quality and nutritional properties of red, green and brown seaweed species cultivated in Sweden. The ultimate goal is to better understand and improve their potential in a new generation seaweed-containing food products.
Information about the division
The division of Food and Nutrition Science (FNS) is one of four research divisions at the department of Lice Sciences (LIFE). FNS addresses major societal challenges related to sustainable food production, nutrition and health. We conduct fundamental and applied research, innovation, education and dissemination in Food and Nutrition Science with the aim to provide new knowledge and solutions that pave the way for a sustainable planet and healthy humans. Research topics span from food chemistry and food technology to molecular and data- driven nutrition (Precision Nutrition). In Food Science, we focus primarily on marine and plant-based food systems for which we develop tools and processes to promote high food quality, minimize losses throughout the value chain and allow nutrient recovery from alternative biomasses. In nutrition, we focus on human observational and intervention studies as well as cell- based model studies and apply advanced data-driven approaches and state of the art biochemical and OMICs technologies to understand and predict the role of foods, dietary components and dietary patterns in human health. The research is also related to global food security topics in an international context.
Major responsibilities
In this Postdoc project, the particular focus is to unravel how different seaweed processing operations; especially post-harvest treatments, stabilization techniques and disintegration principles, affect flavour molecules, micro-/macronutrients and final product properties. The latter is to be evaluated together with the industrial partners of SENSALG. Within the project, a long series of analytical techniques will be applied to monitor different quality aspects of seaweed. Depending on outcomes, possibilities to work with nutrient accessibility in vitro may also be integrated.
Qualifications
To qualify for this position, you must hold a PhD degree in Bioscience, Food Science, Biochemical engineering, Biotechnology, Biochemistry or similar, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. Fluent English in writing and speaking, strong communication and analytical skills are also required.
It is meritorious if you have research experience from work with seaweed, seaweed quality, seaweed proteins, in vitro digestion methods and (sea)food analysis.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230402 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 16 July, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Ingrid Undeland, Full Professor at Food and Nutrition Science
Email: undeland@chalmers.se
Phone: +46317723820
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport.
