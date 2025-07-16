Scrum Master/Technical Project Lead
2025-07-16
Assignment Description
We are now looking for a consultant to join the team for approximately one year, starting in 2 months.
ASSIGNMENT
As a Scrum Master / Technical Project Lead, you will play a key role in driving and coordinating the work of a skilled cross-functional development team within interior lighting. The team works at the intersection of mechatronics, optics, and electronics, where your ability to balance technical understanding with structured leadership is essential.
You won't need to do detailed design work yourself, but you are expected to understand and manage deliveries, coordinate between disciplines, and support the team in agile processes.
REQUIREMENTS PROFILE
We are looking for a person with:
Extensive experience from the customer's systems, processes, and tools
Background as component owner, Scrum Master, Technical Project Manager, or Product Owner
Good understanding or strong interest in mechatronics, and ideally some knowledge of electronics and optics
Advantageous if you have an academic background in physics, electronics, or mechatronics
Meriting:
Experience from working on electronic platform development
Knowledge of optical systems and how light is controlled and distributed
Experience from Automotive industry
Location: Södertälje, Onsite
Other relevant informationDesired CompetencesComputer Aided Engineering (CAE)
Lighting, Acoustics and Experience Design
Mechanical Engineering (Product and Machine Design)
Electronics System and Communication technology
Start Date: 2025-10-01Last submission Date: 2025-07-30We will be presenting candidates ongoing basis, so please send your application asap.
