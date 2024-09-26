Scrum Master - CI CD, Automation
Professional Galaxy AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Södertälje
, Upplands-Bro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment description
For our automotive client,we are looking for a Scrum Master - CI/CD, Automation.
Automotive industry is looking for a self-driven software engineer or former Scrum master, taking on the role of team software release responsibility. We arelooking for a person with experience of software development or/and testing and with genuine interest in facilitating the team's progress towards teams goals by focusing on improving team performance & development, quality, predictability, flow, and processes as well as staying focused on the team's deliveries and software releases.
What industry offers:
They have now an exciting role in the teams developing in-house software for active chassis functions. The Suspension software factory teams are cross functional high-performance teams working with the CI and Infrastructure supporting the SUM & TPMS teams' full software stack development, developing control algorithms for functions and all tool chains needed for the development to achieve the best active chassis functions for the vehicles.
What you will do:
The teams are utilizing Scrum and work in sprints. You will work closely with the Suspension Module release manager, Product owners, software developers, test engineers, system engineers, safety engineers, and drive cross-functional tasks depending on the needs of the team and the projects.
Your main responsibility is to be team release representative, facilitate team progress towards PI/Sprint goal and support problem solving, impediments, team improvements & development. You will be responsible of ensuring daily deliveries including testing and fault reports in sync of PO prioritization. You will facilitate teams & POs in Scrum, facilitate ceremonies incl. quarterly planning meetings.
Required skills:
At least 3-5 years' experience in software development as Scrum master, software developer or software tester
Experience in software delivery flow, continuous Integration and software releaseswithin VCC
Experience of backlog handling and JIRA
Knowledge of VCC development process in car projects, e.g. VPDS, planning.
Experience in team development and working with Agile software development methodologies
Ability to work in multi-cultural environment
Good to have:
Embedded software development experience in Automotive industry
Experience working with ASIL classified products or ISO 26262
Assignment period: 01 Oct 2024- 31 Dec 2025
Required skills: test, CI/CD, Car Projects, Agile, Jira, backlog handling, Automation, Scrum
Preferred skills: asil,Embedded SW Development, ISO 26262, Automotive
Languages: English(Proficient)
Application:If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately as last day for submission is 27th September. If you have any quesries, please contact Business development director, Ritu Sareen at 0737439047 or ritu.sareen@progalaxy.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se Kontakt
Ritu Sareen ritu.sareen@progalaxy.se 0046737439047 Jobbnummer
8923503