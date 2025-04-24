SCM Manager to Samsung
2025-04-24
We are now helping Samsung Nordics to find a talented SCM Manager for a full-time position based in their Stockholm office (Kista).
The SCM Manager will lead the Order and SCM team in Samsung Nordic Home appliances and will be in charge of converting all commercial plans and market intelligence into demand planning and order fulfilment of Home appliances from Samsung factories into the Nordic market.
Main responsibilities in the role will be demand and supply planning, PSI management, purchasing planning, sales forecasting, inventory optimization, Order management and supply optimization and coordination of various issues and information between local (Nordic) area and HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries in order to secure best sales opportunity with maximized operational excellence and efficiency
Job scope and key deliverables: Sales Forecast Accuracy
Order Fullfillment
Sales target achievement
PSI / Channel PSI Analysis
Inventory Management
Role Tasks include: Lead and guide a team of Order coordinators and Supply chain coordinators - demand planners and supply planners
Responsible for Demand and Supply Planning with highest accuracy and punctuality
Manage the team to own, drive and manage forecasts considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of channel PSI, Sales Order and Sales Forecast
In charge of related data management and process improvement and innovation in terms of Home appliances product group
Responsible for order team who does total Order handling, Price- and Delivery information, Delivery updates, Short-term forecast with high punctuality
Responsible for purchasing (right quantity, right timing, and right price) upon collaborative commercial plan
Deliver the analysis and report for total operation performance
Be in tight communication with factories and headquarter for the supply related matters
Control of weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / yearly sales progress in cope with Order, PM, Sales, and Logistics
Highlight gap and opportunities and work with gap closing
Regularly measure related KPIs and forecast bias and improve working methods and tools/systems to hit target
What makes this role extra interesting?
Samsung Electronics Nordic Home Appliances team - We're the driving force of shaping strategies that bring our products to Nordic consumers, enhancing their lives and quality of living.
Our team thrives on a culture of sharp, transparent and data-driven decision making, where facts guide our actions. We embrace challenges as fuel for growth, always hungry for bigger successes. Agile and quick to adapt, we are constantly evolving to stay ahead and deliver the best to our customers.
If you are driven by ambition, passion, thrive in a fast-paced environment and want to be part of a team making a real impact, we want you on board.
Main competence required: Leading & Deciding - Takes control and exercises leadership. Initiates action, gives direction
Enterprising and Performing - Focuses on results and achieving personal work objectives. Works best when work is related closely to results and the impact of personal efforts is obvious. Shows an understanding of business, commerce and finance. Seeks opportunities for self development and career advancement.
Organising and Executing - Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Preferably degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Industrial engineering, Logistics or equivalent.
Experience & Skills required: At least 7 years of working experience in Demand planning and supply chain management
Several years of experience of leadership
Experience to work with commercially driven sales organization
Excel, SAP experiences
Fluency in English
Korean is a plus
