SCM Coordinator to Samsung
2025-02-05
Om tjänsten As a SCM Coordinator you will oversee product supply from Samsung factories into the Nordic market. You will work with demand forecasting, purchasing and coordination of various issues and information between local (Nordic) area, Korean headquarters and Factories to give the best support to Sales with maximized operational efficiency. You will be working at our Nordic Headquarter in Kista.
The main responsibilities will be:
• Input and update forecasts
• Be aware of new model introduction schedule and channel model selection
• Follow up the product lifecycle process in cooperation with product managers
• Have responsibility for purchasing from our factories (right quantity, right timing, and right price)
• Monitor production/shipment status and take proper actions to solve issues
• Give supply information internally
• Work with reports to Korean Headquarters (ex. weekly sales discrepancy, demand updated status, Coordination of daily operational issues)
• Analyze the reason of low forecast accuracy
• Coordinate for aging stock clearance
Work experience
• 1-3 years working experience within SCM, logistics, purchase or equivalent
Kvalifikationer Educational background in business, logistics, SCM or equivalent
• Strong Excel skills
Required language skills:
Fluency in English
Swedish is preferred
In the role, it is important that you are structured and analytical, but also can communicate and make presentations. Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! To enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives.
Om arbetsgivaren 21Activa är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag med över 50 års samlad erfarenhet från bemannings- och rekryteringsbranschen.Vi har stor erfarenhet av bemanning inom lager, logistik, transport och administration, både på arbetar-och tjänstemannasidan.
Vi har självklart kollektivavtal och är auktoriserade hos Kompetensföretagen. Vi sitter i lokaler i Rosersbergs och i Arlandastads industriområde och våra kunder finns i Stockholmsområdet, Uppsala och i Mälardalen.Vår filosofi är enkel, vi ska vara samarbetspartnern som finns på plats för våra kunder OCH vi ska ha den mest nöjda personalen i branschen. För välmående personal gör ett bättre jobb och kunderna når bättre resultat. Ersättning
