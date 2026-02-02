Scientist In Vitro Immunology
2026-02-02
Job description
Join the Bioscience Immunology team within Research and Early Development, Respiratory & Immunology. You will support in vitro studies, and ex vivo analyses on mouse cells, focusing on inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Respiratory & Immunology is one of AstraZeneca's core therapy areas, aiming to understand, treat, modify, and ultimately cure respiratory and autoimmune diseases.
This is a consultant assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries.
Deadline 2026-02-12
Responsibilities
What you will do:
Plan and execute experiments: Design, perform, and analyze in vitro and ex vivo studies to advance drug discovery projects and generate publishable insights.
Contribute scientifically: Engage in study design discussions and data interpretation; present findings, rationale, and recommendations.
Accountability:
Hands-on work: Conduct in vitro and ex vivo analyses from rodent studies alongside a team of committed scientists.
Data responsibility: Uphold the highest standards of data integrity, quality control, and archiving.
Communication: Evaluate and interpret primary data; write reports and summaries; present in team and project meetings.
Qualifications
Essential for the role:
Master's in biology or related field
Flow cytometry expertise: At least 5 years' experience with routine FACS on mouse samples, including organ processing/digestion, staining, antibody panel design; proficiency with BD FACSDiva instruments and FlowJo.
Cellular/molecular techniques: Ability to independently plan, execute, and analyze protein expression/activation assays (ELISA, Western blot, Meso Scale Discovery) and RNA analysis (extraction, qRT PCR).
Data and statistics: Understanding of statistical methods, quality control, reporting, and data archiving.
Communication: Excellent written and spoken English; strong presentation skills.
Desirable for the role:
PhD in immunology; deep understanding of autoimmune diseases, especially gut, skin, or joint immunology.
In vivo experience: Familiarity with animal models of inflammation/autoimmunity.
Cell isolation and sorting: Experience with column-based cell isolation (e.g., MACS, StemCell Technologies) and FACS-mediated cell sorting.
Cell culture: Experience with murine leukocytes in vitro assays.
