Scientist in high-voltage insulation materials
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås
2024-08-29
We are looking for a new scientist to join our High-Voltage (HV) Physics team at our research site in Västerås, Sweden, to work on electrical insulation materials (solid, liquid, and gas insulation). You will collaborate with us to develop next-generation HV systems and products, having access to cutting-edge simulation tools and lab equipment.
We look forward to receiving your application if you possess both drive and passion in addition to your scientific or technical expertise. You will become part of a wide community through your research and development initiatives, which will help you build and develop your career as a technical or managerial leader!
Your responsibility
Support the development of HV insulation technologies for the next and next-next generation of HV devices and systems so that they can be integrated into the green power systems of the future.
Work with the analysis of new environmental friendly insulation materials and understand their long-term behavior and critical properties, effectively communicate with colleagues, customers, suppliers, and other external partners when needed.
Lead R&D projects with participants from throughout our global research community along with that you will participate in experimental work or planning in the electrical insulation laboratories and carry out advanced data analysis.
Connect expertise in material science with HV physics and other technical areas and work in cross competence teams to solve research challenges for future energy systems.
Involve in creating ideas and proposals for new R&D projects together with your colleagues, document results in the form of technical reports, presentations, IP etc.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring about your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You have a background in physical chemistry, material science or similar and hold a PhD. Or you hold an MSc combined with relevant working experience.
You have the ability and interest to work as a technical project leader coordinating the activities of colleagues globally.
You are a team player who enjoys collaborating with others to achieve great results.
It is a bonus if you also have working experience with electrical insulation materials and/or high voltage apparatus or equipment.
You have good communication skills and are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
A mentor to support you throughout the onboarding phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 25th of September. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Andrew Maxwell, ANDREW.MAXWELL@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Andrew Maxwell, ANDREW.MAXWELL@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Westman, +46 107-38 38 04; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Renee Lundgren, RENEE.LUNDGREN@hitachienergy.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
VÄSTERÅS
