Uppsala International School (UIS) serves the needs of international families in the Uppsala Region and provides an exceptional international education in English and Swedish for students aged 6-19. We are currently enrolling students for the upcoming academic year 2024/2025 and warmly welcome your application.
UIS follows the broad and balanced Cambridge International curriculum, delivering an International Education in English to students aged 6 to 19. Our education programme leads to IGCSE (at age 16) and A Level (at age 19) examinations.
Uppsala International School will offer The International Baccalaureate (IB) for students aged 16-19. The IB programme has gained recognition and respect from the world's leading universities. The programme is designed for highly motivated students looking for a rigourous educational experience.
• UIS is a fully accredited Cambridge International School.
• Uppsala International School is a non-fee-paying school.
Our campus at Palmbladsgatan 12, 754 50 Uppsala has a capacity to welcome up to 800 students. The campus provides ample space, high-quality facilities, and abundant resources necessary for students to develop and thrive on their educational journey.
UIS prides itself on being an inclusive school that embraces diversity in terms of backgrounds, nationalities, and abilities. The multicultural mix of students creates a vibrant learning environment, and we set high standards for all our students, both inside and outside the classroom.
We are looking for an outstanding a highly motivated, creative, and dynamic Science teacher who has experience in teaching Cambridge and IB curriculum to join the https://uppsalainternationalschool.
com/
Qualifications
The successful applicant will have the following:
- A bachelor's degree in a related subject and a certified teaching qualification such as BEd/PGCE/PGDE (or equivalent).
- Exceptional subject knowledge in Science.
If you meet the above criteria, are enthusiastic about teaching and learning and have the drive and passion to get the most from our students then we would very much welcome your application.
Important Note:
Uppsala International School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all its students. Applicants will be required to submit a current police criminal clearance check or equivalent from their home country or current country of residence prior to appointment. Ersättning
