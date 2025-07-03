Science & Innovation Director - Robotics
2025-07-03
Join AstraZeneca, a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, as our Science & Innovation Director in Robotics!
This role is a unique opportunity to drive and champion the transformational potential of automation and robotics in Pharmaceutical Development. You will be at the forefront of creating new business opportunities responding to business needs and focussing on longer-term opportunities.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) is an organization within Operations that turns brilliant science into actual medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing, delivering and analysing active ingredients, formulations and devices for new medicines. We provide the essential data that forms the core of the regulatory submission files and provide expert technical support to all AstraZeneca's commercial drug substances and products to ensure we successfully supply medicines to patients.
The role
PT&D recognises the potential for automation and robotics to have a transformational impact on how medicines are developed. As a Science & Innovation Director, you will be expected to keep up-to-date on how these rapidly evolving areas are developing and to use this knowledge to identify and progress opportunities that could impact PT&D.
*
You will be responsible for developing a business-focused science and innovation strategy with clear ambitions and deliverables.
*
You will use your knowledge of automation and robotics to work collaboratively with external partners to evaluate these opportunities through the PT&D Innovation process.
*
A strong external network will be necessary for this role, to understand advancements and to collaborate with external parties on innovation opportunities.
*
In PT&D, collaboration is key and you will be responsible for championing successful Innovation projects, acting as a change agent to ensure implementation & that the transformational impact is realised.
The role holder will build a global network and high-quality links/collaborations with key academic partners, companies and other innovators and advise in the selection and design of collaborations with universities and other institutions. You will act as ambassador for creativity and innovation and facilitate wider understanding how PT&&D can influence patient value.
Essential Skills/Experience:
*
Master or PhD degree in computer science, life sciences or engineering
*
Demonstrated depth of knowledge in the area of automation & robotics and the application of these in a science-based setting.
*
A strong scientific background or equivalent experience in the pharmaceutical industry, ideally in area of Chemistry Manufacture and Control (CMC).
*
Track record of identifying & driving transformative innovation and implementing change to achieve maximum business benefit
*
Strong external network in the area of automation & robotics with demonstrated ability to collaborate and influence effectively internally and externally
*
A track record of successful leadership and delivery.
*
Experience and ability to work across several scientific areas to a common goal.
*
Proven strong communication skills and stakeholder management
Desirable Skills/Experience:
*
Demonstrates a high level of understanding of the automation and robotics area and can relate this to the challenges & opportunities faced by PT&D in developing new medicines.
*
Excellent team working and networking skills.
*
Ability to think beyond boundaries of own job and company, challenges status quo and seeks opportunities for business improvement.
*
Capable of making effective decisions, acts courageously and communicates with conviction and inspiration at all levels.
*
An excellent communicator with experience of interacting effectively across interfaces of subject areas, culture and expertise both internally and externally.
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. We are united by our shared purpose - to push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines. We come to work each day to make a difference - to patients, society, and our company. Our workforce reflects the people we serve - diversity is embedded in everything we do.
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Please mark your application with your preferred work location (Gothenburg or Macclesfield)
Join us in this exciting opportunity! Apply with your CV and cover letter no later than July 30th 2025. .
Competitive salary and benefits package on offer.
Opening date: July 2nd, 2025
Closing date: July 30th, 2025
