School Nurse
2025-06-01
A World-Class British Education School
The British School in Gothenburg will offer the prestigious UK National Curriculum from Reception through A-Levels, providing world-class education in a nurturing, inclusive environment .With a dedicated team of UK-trained teachers and a purpose-built modern campus, the school aims to serve both local and international families seeking academic excellence and a global outlook.
Why Choose Us?
At The British School in Gothenburg we resolutely believe that success stems from exceptional teaching practices, attentive administration, wonderful families and responsible students.
Great teachers inspire great students. That's why at The British School in Gothenburg, we pay close attention to how we train and support both our new and experienced educators. We know just how rewarding a teaching career can be, when educators have the right support and opportunities to develop.
We are looking for a fully trained, self-motivated, and responsive professional nurse with experience in school health care and counseling services for students to jojn https://www.
britishschool.se/
Important qualities include responsive and problem-solving skills and the ability to thrive in a global school environment. Fluent communication skills in both English and Swedish are a requirement to join The British School in Gothenburg.
Qualifications
The successful applicant will be excited to join our school and driven to provide health care and counseling at an exceptional level.
The successful applicant will have the following:
- Need to be a trained school nurse
- Solid curative knowledge, preferably diploma or documented education
As a school nurse, you are part of the school's student health team and work closely with teachers, guardians, and authorities outside the school. You work with preventive student health work through health talks and health examinations.
The work includes ensuring that all students reach their educational goals and are vaccinated according to the general vaccination program for children. The assignment also includes having contact with guardians in various matters, having regular contact with teachers, and contributing to the development of student health care at BSG - both physical and mental.
Important Note
The British School in Gothenburg is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all its students. Applicants will be required to submit a current police criminal clearance check or equivalent from their home country or current country of residence prior to appointment.
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, contact us.
Terms of employment
- Form of employment: permanent employment
- Range:100%
- Access:08/05/2024
by agreement
