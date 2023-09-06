School Administrator
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Administratörsjobb / Kungsbacka Visa alla administratörsjobb i Kungsbacka
2023-09-06
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Härryda
, Partille
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Kungsbacka
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Cover/Substitute Coordinator required
IES Kungsbacka is looking for a dynamic Cover/Substitute teacher Coordinator with varied tasks throughout the school day. You will be part of an expanding new school in the heart of Kungsbacka and will play a vital role in the daily planning of the school and its fantastic learning environment.
IES Kungsbacka is an F - 9 school following the Swedish school curriculum, with over 100 staff and 900 students it's the biggest school in the area, set in a green area, surrounded by sports facilities and pleasant riverbank walks. We are only a 10 minutes walk from the railway/bus station with excellent communication lines to Halmstad/Varberg and Göteborg.
The position will require an early start to the day (between 06:00 or 07:00), but with an early finish (14:30). Your tasks will be, amongst other things: to organise cover teachers, contact teachers and staff with schedules, do cover work yourself, keep track of planned absenteeism, coordination between admin and the Principal, reception duties when needed (lunch periods), be part of our "self care plan" team and of course, be an essential part of
the administration team. During holiday periods your tasks may well be altered to help within the school.
We need a person that is energetic, speaks fluent Swedish and English, has good excel experience and google documents. We are looking for an outgoing person who can bring a positive attitude to our fantastic team, but most of all, a person who enjoys being part of a successful school. Please send your CV and cover letter to recruitment.kungsbacka@engelska.se
or apply via our career page. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: recruitment.kungsbacka@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://kungsbacka.engelska.se/ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Kungsbacka Kontakt
Douglas McPherson recruitment.kungsbacka@engelska.se 0300 155435 Jobbnummer
8089086