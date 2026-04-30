Office Assistant to Scanias R&D facilities & office in Tomteboda
Boxflow Staffing Syd AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boxflow Staffing Syd AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
, Upplands Väsby
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
The role
We're looking for a structured and service-minded Office Assistant to keep Scanias R&D facilities & office in Tomteboda running smoothly and efficiently!
In this broad and hands-on role, you'll be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the workplace-ensuring the environment is welcoming, well-equipped, and aligned with both practical needs and strategic goals. From managing office supplies and coordinating with vendors, to greeting guests and making sure all workplace routines run seamlessly-you'll help ensure everything works as it should.
Scanias facility in Tomteboda holds both their R&D function as well as their Main Office, where enabling functions such as Sales, Supply Chain, Finance, HSE, etc., are based. You'll work closely with colleagues across functions to make sure the workplace supports everyone.
In addition, you'll actively contribute to building a great day-to-day experience at Tomteboda by supporting onboarding of new colleagues, planning employee satisfaction initiatives, and making the office a place where people enjoy spending time. Your responsibilities will also include ownership of Scanias travel management system, oversight of safety briefings, support with local IT queries, and general office and space planning.
Being part of Scania Industrial Batteries means working in an international and collaborative environment, with daily teamwork across departments, Scanias production site in Gdask, and the broader Scania organization. With the office in Tomteboda - Solna, as your main location, we offer a dynamic and flexible workplace. Benefits include sound and sustainable working hours, a supportive and inclusive workplace culture.
Skills & Requirements
We are looking for someone with:
• 2+ years of experience in Office Coordination, Workplace Operations, or Facility Support
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office
• Strong English skills, both written and spoken
• Fluency in Swedish
It's an advantage if you have:
• Experience with financial systems (for example ERP, SAP)
• Experience in basic IT support and purchasing administration
Further, we believe that you are a:
• Service-minded person with an eye for detail and people's needs, who dare to take initiatives when needed
• Professional and confident in supporting employees at all levels of the organisation
• Structured, proactive colleague and problem-solver with a hands-on mentality
• Collaborative, purpose-driven teammate who contributes to a constructive team environment and shared ambition in every challenge
This is a 75% consulting assignment with immediate start. You will be employed by Boxflow and work as a consultant at Scanias R&D facilities & office in Tomteboda.
Application
During the recruitment process, a background check regarding criminal cases is carried out.
Welcome to apply today. Your CV needs to be in English. We are working continuously and may fill the position before the application deadline.
To apply, register below, attach a CV and cover letter. Please note that we will not reply to applications received via email or phone.
About Boxflow
Boxflow is one of Sweden's fastest growing logistics companies and offers services within third-party logistics, site solutions, consulting services and staffing within logistics and industry. Boxflow has operations in Halmstad, Gothenburg, Stockholm, Västerås Helsingborg, Malmö, Kristianstad and Perstorp. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7666585-1977097". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boxflow Staffing Syd AB
(org.nr 559196-2211), https://jobb.boxflow.com
Cylindervägen 18 (visa karta
)
131 52 NACKA STRAND Arbetsplats
Boxflow Jobbnummer
9886833