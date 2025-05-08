SAP-utvecklare
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment: SAP ABAP Cloud Developer with RAP - S/4HANA Greenfield Implementation
Location: Remote (with occasional travel within Sweden)
Start Date: As soon as possible
Scope: Full-time
Duration: Initially 7 months (extension possible)
Language: English
Assignment Overview:
We are looking for an experienced SAP developer with deep expertise in ABAP Cloud and the Restful Application Programming Model (RAP) to contribute to an ongoing greenfield implementation project based on S/4HANA. The assignment includes both backend and frontend development within a modern SAP landscape, with a strong focus on clean core principles and user-friendly interfaces via Fiori and UI5.
You will join an international team working in an agile environment to build future-proof solutions on the SAP Business Technology Platform.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop business logic using ABAP Cloud and RAP
Create and maintain CDS views and expose services via SAP Gateway
Design and build user interfaces using Fiori/UI5 and Fiori Elements
Work with modern development tools such as SAP BAS, Visual Studio Code, and Git
Collaborate with solution architects and business experts in areas such as Finance, Procurement, and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM)
Ensure development aligns with clean core architecture in S/4HANA
Required Skills and Experience:
Solid experience in SAP development within S/4HANA environments
Proven expertise in ABAP Cloud and RAP
Strong hands-on knowledge of Fiori/UI5 and Fiori Elements
Experience with CDS views, SAP Gateway, and system integration
Proficiency using development environments like SAP Business Application Studio (BAS), Visual Studio Code, and Git
Good understanding of core business processes in S/4HANA - particularly Finance, Procurement, and EAM
Fluent English communication skills, both spoken and written
This is an excellent opportunity for a skilled SAP professional who wants to work with the latest technologies and contribute to a high-impact S/4HANA transformation in an international context.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9328670