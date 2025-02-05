Sap S4/hana Business Expert
Cubane Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cubane Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Gävle
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Description:
Client is transforming its ERP landscape by implementing a greenfield, group-wide SAP S/4 HANA solution based on the RISE with SAP Private Cloud Edition. This involves introducing new business processes and integrating with numerous legacy systems. The first companies went live in March 2024, and the third is scheduled for November 2025, completing the ERP implementation.
We are updating our ERP strategy to break down the scope into smaller, more manageable projects and to better align our processes with SAP's standard solutions. Our goal is to enhance efficiency in delivery and application maintenance by leveraging more of SAP's standard tools.
To support this transformation, we are seeking external SAP experts with business knowledge, preferably within the retail-to provide specific expertise and support our internal teams where we lack sufficient competence. These experts will act as a resource in various areas, facilitate workshops to optimize business needs through SAP standard processes, and serve as advisors with extensive knowledge of how to conduct an ERP/SAP journey.
Responsibilities:
• Deliver expert guidance to optimize overall business processes, ensuring alignment with SAP standards and preparing for a second take of the Explore phase.
• Facilitate workshops for sales, purchasing, and logistics to align business processes with SAP standard solutions, aiming to reduce complexity and minimize system customizations that were the outcome of the initial Explore phase.
• Lead the effort to streamline and standardize group-wide business processes in key areas, minimizing the need for enhancements and customizations.
• Engage proactively with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for process improvements and ensure seamless integration with SAP solutions
Competence requirements:
• Extensive experience in business process standardization and SAP S/4 HANA implementations, with a proven track record of successful project delivery.
• Strong understanding of SAP standard solutions and their application in sales, procurement, and logistics contexts.
• Demonstrated ability to lead and facilitate workshops, driving consensus and optimizing business processes to align with SAP standards.
• Exceptional communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to engage effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders.
• Experience with SAP's RISE with SAP Private Cloud edition implementations, showcasing versatility in different SAP environments and its application in large-scale ERP transformations.
Additional qualification:
• Previous experience in the food industry or retail sector, providing valuable industry insights.
• Strong problem-solving skills and strategic thinking, with the ability to anticipate challenges and devise effective solutions.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-07
E-post: careers@cubane.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cubane Solutions AB
(org.nr 556970-3597) Jobbnummer
9146472