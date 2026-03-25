Sap Pp / Eppds Consultant
Hays AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-25
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Type of employment: ContractWork location: Göteborg, Sweden
Start Date: ideally 2026-03-30
End Date: estimated 2026-05-29
Ways of working: on-site
Workload Allocation: 100%
Language: fluent English
We are looking for an experienced SAP PP & ePPDS Consultant to support and lead SAP Production Planning and embedded Production Planning and Detailed Scheduling initiatives. The role involves close collaboration with business stakeholders, hands-on system configuration, and end-to-end delivery of ePPDS solutions.
Key Responsibilities
* Lead and conduct customer workshops to demonstrate SAP ePPDS capabilities and best practices
* Analyze and translate business requirements into solution design
* Perform system configuration and master data setup for SAP PP and ePPDS
* Support and execute user training, process testing, and validation of all ePPDS processes
* Act as a key point of contact, handling communication with customers and project stakeholders
* Support adoption and usage of SAP Fiori applications related to planning and scheduling
Required Experience & Skills
* 10+ years of experience in SAP Production Planning (SAP PP)
* 5+ years of hands-on experience with Production Planning and Detailed Scheduling and 3 years with ePPDS
* Strong expertise in SAP PP module and advanced planning concepts
* Proven experience delivering end-to-end ePPDS implementations
* Experience working directly with customers in workshop facilitation and requirement gathering
* Solid understanding of SAP Fiori applications
* Strong communication skills and experience working with multiple stakeholders in complex project environments
Nice to Have
* Experience in large or complex SAP transformation projects
* Ability to work independently and take ownership of solution delivery
As part of the recruitment process, the client will conduct background checks on candidates who progress to later stages.
If this consultancy opportunity aligns with your experience, please click 'apply now' and submit your updated CV, clearly highlighting your expertise in the must-have competencies required for the role. We look forward to receiving your application and speaking with you as soon as possible. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-11
E-post: lorelai.morariu.52757.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "901216". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Kontakt
Lorelai Morariu lorelai.morariu@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
9819645