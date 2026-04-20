SAP Functional Specialist
Professional Galaxy AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Build the Future of Technology with Professional Galaxy AB
Join a network of talented engineers, developers, cloud specialists, and AI innovators working on impactful projects across Sweden and Europe. At Professional Galaxy AB, we connect top tech talent with organizations driving digital transformation in areas like cloud computing, software engineering, data, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.
Explore exciting opportunities and grow your career while working with cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking teams.
We are looking for a SAP Functional Specialist
Responsibilities & Tasks
You will enable business development by leveraging your system and business expertise to propose and design high-level improvements for future solutions. You will also participate in and provide guidance on rollout and project design to ensure alignment with global templates.
Your responsibilities will include:
Analyzing business requirements and identifying effective solutions
Configuring the system and/or writing technical specifications for new functionality
Testing, supporting, and maintaining the Record to Report solution
Mentoring team members and coordinating with cross-functional and technical teams
Qualifications
Your mindset and skills We believe you bring solid experience in the SAP Finance and Controlling area, with strong knowledge of system design, concepts, principles, and configuration. You are confident in explaining complex finance, accounting, and SAP-related topics to both team members and stakeholders.
You are comfortable working independently as well as collaboratively, and you value clear communication and knowledge sharing.
Additional beneficial competences
10+ years of experience in SAP Finance, with strong expertise in Payments, Banking, BCM, Electronic Bank Statements, Cash Management, and Treasury in SAP ECC and/or S/4HANA
Experience in SAP Treasury solutions (MM, FX, Yield Curves, Cash Pool & Sweeps)
Experience or knowledge in FICA-Payments
Participation in 3+ implementation projects
Experience with long-term support and optimization of SAP Finance solutions
Strong ability to communicate complex topics to both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Good understanding of financial processes in large organizations
Experience with SAP transport and change management tools (STMS, Solution Manager, ActiveControl)
Experience with WRICEF objects from a functional perspective
Experience from retail industry, especially SAP FI-CA
Experience with SWIFT integrations
Familiarity with Agile methodologies (SAFe or similar)
Personal characteristics
Strategic and analytical mindset with strong execution capabilities
Ability to analyze complex information and communicate it clearly
Proactive and accountable with a continuous improvement mindset
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Comfortable working independently and in teams
Uppdragsinformation
Uppdragslängd: 2026-04-27 - 2026-09-30 Placeringsort: Stockholm
Svar önskas snarast, dock senast 2026-04-26
How to Apply
Please apply via the Professional Galaxy AB portal with:
Your updated CV
Your availability to start
A motivation statement describing your suitability
Please note: Applications via email will not be accepted. All applications must be submitted through the portal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7600632-1955534". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9864213