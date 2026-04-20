SAP Functional Specialist

Professional Galaxy AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2026-04-20


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Build the Future of Technology with Professional Galaxy AB
Join a network of talented engineers, developers, cloud specialists, and AI innovators working on impactful projects across Sweden and Europe. At Professional Galaxy AB, we connect top tech talent with organizations driving digital transformation in areas like cloud computing, software engineering, data, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.
Explore exciting opportunities and grow your career while working with cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking teams.
We are looking for a SAP Functional Specialist
Responsibilities & Tasks
You will enable business development by leveraging your system and business expertise to propose and design high-level improvements for future solutions. You will also participate in and provide guidance on rollout and project design to ensure alignment with global templates.
Your responsibilities will include:

Analyzing business requirements and identifying effective solutions

Configuring the system and/or writing technical specifications for new functionality

Testing, supporting, and maintaining the Record to Report solution

Mentoring team members and coordinating with cross-functional and technical teams

Qualifications
Your mindset and skills We believe you bring solid experience in the SAP Finance and Controlling area, with strong knowledge of system design, concepts, principles, and configuration. You are confident in explaining complex finance, accounting, and SAP-related topics to both team members and stakeholders.
You are comfortable working independently as well as collaboratively, and you value clear communication and knowledge sharing.
Additional beneficial competences

10+ years of experience in SAP Finance, with strong expertise in Payments, Banking, BCM, Electronic Bank Statements, Cash Management, and Treasury in SAP ECC and/or S/4HANA

Experience in SAP Treasury solutions (MM, FX, Yield Curves, Cash Pool & Sweeps)

Experience or knowledge in FICA-Payments

Participation in 3+ implementation projects

Experience with long-term support and optimization of SAP Finance solutions

Strong ability to communicate complex topics to both technical and non-technical stakeholders

Good understanding of financial processes in large organizations

Experience with SAP transport and change management tools (STMS, Solution Manager, ActiveControl)

Experience with WRICEF objects from a functional perspective

Experience from retail industry, especially SAP FI-CA

Experience with SWIFT integrations

Familiarity with Agile methodologies (SAFe or similar)

Personal characteristics

Strategic and analytical mindset with strong execution capabilities

Ability to analyze complex information and communicate it clearly

Proactive and accountable with a continuous improvement mindset

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Comfortable working independently and in teams

Uppdragsinformation
Uppdragslängd: 2026-04-27 - 2026-09-30 Placeringsort: Stockholm
Svar önskas snarast, dock senast 2026-04-26
How to Apply
Please apply via the Professional Galaxy AB portal with:

Your updated CV

Your availability to start

A motivation statement describing your suitability

Please note: Applications via email will not be accepted. All applications must be submitted through the portal.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7600632-1955534".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Professional Galaxy AB (org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta)
111 20  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9864213

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