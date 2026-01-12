Sap Fico S/4hana Conversion Expert
2026-01-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will support a large retail enterprise through a complex migration from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA, with a focus on Finance. The assignment is highly hands-on and techno-functional, requiring deep SAP FICO expertise, strong conversion experience, and close collaboration with technical, business, and architecture stakeholders in a high-transaction environment with strict downtime constraints.
Job DescriptionIdentify and resolve pre-conversion inconsistencies in General Ledger, Asset Accounting, and Material Ledger
Drive evaluation and remediation of the Simplification Item list, with focus on Finance and retail-specific processes
Translate business requirements into functional and technical specifications
Troubleshoot finance-related issues during conversion cycles (Sandbox, Development, dress rehearsals, mock conversions)
Collaborate with ABAP, Basis, and data migration teams to resolve conversion errors, performance issues, and custom code adaptations
Work across retail systems such as POS, OMS, merchandising, eCommerce, warehouse/logistics, and external suppliers
Assess integrations impacted by the conversion and drive interface remediation/redesign aligned with S/4HANA architecture and best practices
Define conversion test strategy covering unit tests, end-to-end flows, finance reconciliation, and cutover mock cycles
Execute data reconciliation, validate financial statements, and perform root-cause analysis of discrepancies
Lead finance-specific cutover activities and align with the overall program plan
Participate in design advisory forums, data migration boards, and conversion working groups
Provide expert guidance to business stakeholders, functional analysts, and technical teams
Produce documentation such as conversion design, data mappings, troubleshooting logs, reconciliation reports, post-migration controls, and SOPs
RequirementsDeep techno-functional SAP FICO expertise
Hands-on experience delivering SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA system conversion projects end-to-end
Experience with finance data migration and reconciliation/validation activities
Experience working with Simplification Items and related remediation activities
Ability to collaborate effectively with ABAP, Basis, and data migration teams during conversion cycles
Experience working in complex, high-volume retail environments with multiple integrations
Understanding of strict downtime constraints and near-zero downtime concepts
Strong documentation capability for conversion design and controls
Nice to haveExperience with retail-specific processes and systems such as POS, OMS, merchandising, eCommerce, and warehouse/logistics integrations
Application
