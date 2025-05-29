SAP EWM Consultant

Vhr Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-05-29


SAP EWM Senior Consultant" Should have experience in SAP EWM module Skills and at least one end to end SAP EWM Implementation Experience and Rollout Experience. Understanding the business scope, gathering and documenting requirements, determining possible solutions, designing, configuring and testing solutions in SAP EWM Take responsibility for solution design and business development in EWM. Your main assignment will be to identify the business impact by the solution, develop the solution approaches and plan the project implementation. Should have strong knowledge on all the EWM processes."

SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM)

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
E-post: shruti.j@vhrsol.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Vhr Solutions AB (org.nr 559450-4010), http://www.vhrsol.com/
113 51  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9365928

