SAP BPT Developer
2025-10-16
Assignment Description
We are currently seeking a skilled SAP BPT Developer to join our team. The role involves designing, developing, and maintaining SAP Business Process Transformation (BPT) solutions, with a focus on UI5 and Fiori applications. As part of a dynamic and growing team, you will play a key role in improving and enhancing our SAP environment, ensuring that the solutions meet both business and technical requirements.
Required Qualifications:
Solid experience with SAP UI5, Fiori apps, and TypeScript, with a deep understanding of their integration and functionality within the SAP ecosystem.
A minimum of 3 years of documented experience working with SAP technologies and developing custom applications using UI5 and Fiori.
Proven expertise in front-end development, specifically designing user-friendly interfaces that adhere to SAP's best practices.
Strong experience in building, deploying, and maintaining Fiori apps within an SAP environment.
Good understanding of backend integration to front-end applications using OData services, Web APIs, or other SAP integration tools.
Familiarity with SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) and its services, including data management, analytics, and cloud application development.
Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills, with the ability to resolve complex technical issues related to SAP UI5 and Fiori applications.
Ability to collaborate closely with cross-functional teams including business analysts, backend developers, and project managers to deliver high-quality solutions on time.
Strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken, with the ability to explain technical details to non-technical stakeholders.
Preferred Skills:
Experience with SAP S/4HANA and related modules.
Familiarity with modern development tools and techniques such as Git, Jenkins, and Agile methodologies.
Knowledge of security best practices in SAP Fiori applications.
Ability to mentor junior developers and contribute to knowledge-sharing activities within the team.
If you have a passion for SAP development and enjoy working in an agile, fast-paced environment, we would love to hear from you. Join us to contribute to the transformation of our SAP landscape while advancing your career in a global organization.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
