Sales Support Specialist To ABB Electrification
2024-09-23
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
ABB's Electrification business is a leading provider of a full range of protection, control and measurement solutions-enabling safer and smarter electricity flow from substation to the point of consumption. We deliver products and systems designed to connect, protect and control electrical systems, ensuring reliability, efficiency and safety for equipment and personnel.
As a Post-Sales Support Specialist, you will join our team in Västerås or Nyköping. The job involves working with post-sales customer requests striving to meet and exceed our customer expectations. This is a role where structured approach and customer-centric mindset are needed. When You enjoy development, support quality approach and are driven by building strong relationships with business, then this is a great opening for you!
This position reports to Customer Operations Manager.
Your role and responsibilities
Ensure resolution of post-sales customer requests/complaints/disputes (e.g., damage, shortages, technical issues, warranty, non-conformity, commercial returns) by coordinating with Sales, Operations, Feeder Factory Quality, and other teams.
Acting as an escalation point for technical issues reported by customers.
Tracking disputes and pro-actively coordinating the resolution with the necessary functions to ensure payments by customers.
Providing appropriate solution for customer claims, and coordinating with related teams to ensure the complete handling of the complaints and/or disputes.
Ensuring containment actions, returns, credits and debits are processed.
Collect and archive documentation related to requests/claims/disputes within target timelines, ensuring all outcomes are recorded and closed in the relevant systems.
Analyzing trends within the claims process to highlight any repetitive failures to further support continuous improvement.
Living ABB's core values of safety and integrity by taking responsibility for your actions and caring for colleagues and the business.
Qualifications for the role
Experience in Post Sales Services/complaint management or Customer Services, preferably in a similar industry and B2B.
Good knowledge of SAP, Sales force and OCR/Esker
Proficiency in MS Office application.
Ability to handle many tasks at the same time and great self-management skills.
An open-mindedness and personality who always strives to understand customer requirements and tries to find the best possible solution.
Good communication skills and intercultural understanding.
Fluency in English and Swedish, written and spoken alike, is a must as you will be working as part of a global organization. Another Nordic language is an advantage.
More about us
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Recruiting Manager Jenny Jonsson +46107320430. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Hujic, +46 730 88 30 06, Unionen: Johan Lundström, +46 21 32 03 64, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 21 32 85 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ludvig ahlqvist.
Apply today and help us change the course of an entire industry. Please note that interviews will be held on an ongoing basis, last day to apply is however October 13th, 2024.
