Sales Support Manager
AB Tetra Pak / Säljarjobb / Lund Visa alla säljarjobb i Lund
2026-04-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are seeking an experienced Sales Support Manager to play a pivotal role in driving sales excellence and operational efficiency for our Homogenizer product. The ideal candidate will leverage their technical expertise and product knowledge to support internal and external stakholders, to enhance business growth . This role is critical in bridging regional portfolio manager, sales, product management, technical operations, production, and R&D team to ensure seamless customer engagement and business growth within the dairy, and beverage industries.
What you will do
Collaborate with the Marketing team and KC hub to align sales strategies and sales opportunities.
Stay updated with technical perspective , ensuring accurate requirements capture and timely resolution of customer queries..
Participate order clarification and coordinate order forecasts with internal teams (KC hub, Technical, Production, SuM, etc) to collaborate for delivery timelines and mitigate risks..
Organize and facilitate virtual meetings (e.g., product presentations, webinars) to educate internal stakeholders and customers on product features and updates..
Analyze market trends, customer feedback, and sales data to identify opportunities for product improvement or new feature development..
Assist Product Managers in analyzing market needs and trend, providing market insights and needs.
Other sales support relevant
We believe you have
Bachelor's degree and above ,in engineering, Food Science, Mechanical Engineering, or a related technical field.
5+ years' experience in the fluid, dairy, beverage, or related processing industry, in Sales Support, Business Development.
Excellent communication (verbal & written) in English; fluency required.
Customer-centric ,strong problem-solving, project management, and cross-functional coordination skills.
Proficiency in data analysis tools (e.g., Excel, CRM systems) and presentation software.
Strategic thinking, adaptability, and a proactive approach to identifying opportunities.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 21st April 2026.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Zsofia Tamaska - zsofia.tamaska@tetrapak.com
.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Samual sheng - Samual.Sheng@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320.
A background check may be performed on the final candidate as part of the recruitment process.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9840119