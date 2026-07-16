Sales Operations Specialist
Sany Northern Europe AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Järfälla Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Järfälla
2026-07-16
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sany Northern Europe AB i Järfälla
About the job
Position Title: Sales Operations Specialist
About SANY Northern Europe
SANY Northern Europe is the regional branch of SANY Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of construction machinery. We are committed to delivering high-quality products, efficient solutions and outstanding service across the Northern European market.
As a growing international organization, we value professional development, teamwork and cultural diversity.
Job responsibilities
As a Sales Operations Specialist, you will support the sales team and coordinate daily order and sales operations. Your responsibilities will include:
Preparing and administering sales contracts and related documentation;
Following up on order processing, including order placement, shipment and billing coordination;
Coordinating with finance, logistics, supply chain and other internal departments to ensure accurate and timely order execution;
Maintaining customer information, order records and sales data with a high level of accuracy;
Monitoring order progress and proactively addressing operational issues;
Providing administrative and operational support to the sales team;
Performing other relevant tasks assigned by the supervisor.
Requirements
A bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification; business-related studies are considered an advantage;
Previous experience in sales operations, order management, logistics coordination or administrative support is preferred;
Detail-oriented, reliable and responsible;
Strong communication and coordination skills;
Proficient in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel;
Professional working proficiency in English;
Chinese language skills are considered an advantage, as the role involves regular communication and coordination with stakeholders at R&D in China.
What we offer
Practical experience in international sales operations and order management;
Hands-on involvement in contract administration, order handling and delivery coordination;
Opportunities to work across finance, logistics, supply chain and sales functions;
A supportive international working environment;
Professional development and career growth opportunities.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15
E-post: hr.nordic@sanygroup.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sany Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 559427-2717)
Kaminvägen 15 (visa karta
)
176 77 JÄRFÄLLA Jobbnummer
10004772