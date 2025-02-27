Sales Manager Nordic Countries- ABB Robotics
2025-02-27
Join Us as a Sales Manager and Drive the Growth of the Robotics Market!
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
As Sales Manager for ABB Robotics Sweden, Denmark and Norway, you will play a key role in driving profitable growth and strengthening ABB's position as the leading provider of robotics solutions. You will lead and develop the Swedish sales team, working closely with customers and partners to accelerate automation across various industries. With a strong focus on strategic sales execution, market expansion, and customer engagement, you will be responsible for shaping the future of robotics in the Nordic region.
Your responsibilities include leading and developing the Swedish sales team to achieve ambitious growth targets. You will define and implement the sales strategy for ABB Robotics in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, ensuring alignment with business objectives. Additionally, you will drive sales of ABB's full robotics portfolio, including robots, accessories, function packages, robot cells, and turnkey solutions. Developing and nurturing key customer relationships to ensure ABB remains the preferred partner in robotics automation is also a key part of the role. You will identify and engage with new customers and industries to expand ABB's market share and strengthen ABB's partner network, with a focus on system integrators and machinery OEMs.
Furthermore, you will collaborate with global and Nordic teams to drive innovation, best practices, and cross-border opportunities. Monitoring market trends and competitor activities to proactively adapt sales strategies is essential. Lastly, you will ensure high customer satisfaction by focusing on quality, reliability, and long-term partnerships.
Qualifications for the role
Motivated leader with a passion for sales, automation, and business development.
5+ years of experience in B2B sales, preferably within robotics, automation, or industrial solutions.
5+ years of leadership experience with a strong ability to motivate and develop teams.
Proven success in strategic sales and account management, preferably in the Swedish industrial market.
Strong business acumen and a results-driven approach.
Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
Experience in working with partners, integrators, and OEM customers.
Fluent in Swedish and English (both written and spoken).
Willingness to travel within Sweden, Norway and Denmark and occasionally internationally.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Susanne Timsjö, +46 730 72 39 60, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Apply the latest by March 23, 2025
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation Business area provides robotics, and machine and factory automation including products, software, solutions and services. Revenues are generated both from direct sales to end users as well as from indirect sales mainly through system integrators and machine builders. www.abb.com/robotics
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en
VÄSTERÅS
