Sales Manager
2024-02-09
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
At ABB Energy Industries we are providing system, products and solutions ranging from electrification, automation, instrumentation and digital to customers within the energy, chemical & refinery, food & beverage, and life science segments. As part of todays and the future energy transition we are also acting on and developing new business opportunities within new power generation, energy conversion & management and smart infrastructure.
Are you interested to lead the sales team into the future? As Sales Manager you will manage a dedicated and expanding team with current 8 representatives covering all segments we are within.
Our target is to deliver the industry's most competitive offers with a strong value to the market. At Energy Industries we as ABB have an installed base of our solutions based on our control system 800xA on automation and our low/medium voltage offer on electrification side and it continues to grow, especially in the renewable sector and in combination with our digital offering. You will work closely with our customers to continue to bring their voice into the organization just as you work close with our operation, service business and execution team to enable a successful project delivery.
At ABB, we believe that every individual has the potential to grow and develop both professionally and personally. That's why we strive to provide our employees with a stimulating and supportive work environment where self-improvement is highly prioritized. In the role of Sales Manager, you will not only perform tasks according to the description but also gain access to a wide range of resources and networks that promote your professional and personal growth based on your needs and interests. We believe in open communication and continuous feedback. Through regular evaluations, you will not only gain valuable insight into your work but also receive concrete guidance for your future development. We see this as a mutual process where both you and the organization can grow together.
By choosing to be part of ABB, you're not just getting a job but an opportunity to shape your future in a global company. We look forward to welcoming you to our team and supporting you on your journey towards success and self-fulfillment.
Your responsibilities
Continue to develop the sales driven team in solution & service-related sales.
Customer focus and continue to develop and market ABB brand in relevant segments.
As Sales Manager for Energy Industries, you have the strategic responsibility to show direction to develop and create a winning team.
Lead and mentor a team of sales representatives, providing guidance, support, and training as needed.
Stay up to date on industry trends, market conditions, and competitive activities.
Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients, addressing their needs and concerns in a timely manner.
Commercial and risk awareness in the sales phase.
Collaborate with other departments such as marketing, other ABB business units and ABB global, to ensure alignment and effectiveness in achieving sales goals.
Your background
Financial skills and an interest of technology and customer requirements.
Several years' experience of project sales and used to strategic negotiations with customers.
Several years ' of Manager experience will be preferred.
You have a good knowledge of risk management, T&C: s and contract set up.
Good collaboration and communications skills.
Fluency in English and Swedish - both written and spoken is a must.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Magnus Högstedt, +46 705 93 56 24 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Eriksson +46 702 08 99 50; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Hanna Norén +46 706 34 03 46. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon +46 724 61 23 14. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Apply today and help us change together the course of an entire industry. Please note that interviews will be held on an ongoing basis. Last day to apply is however 7th of March 2024.
