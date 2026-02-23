Sales Manager - Government & Public Sector
2026-02-23
Want to shape the future of waterborne transport and join a world-class team?
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world. Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels.
And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
Role Overview
As Sales Manager - Government & Public Sector, you will lead B2G sales of Candela's vessels into government-led infrastructure projects and public transport systems. This role demands expertise in public procurement, policy alignment, and navigating complex governance structures.
You'll engage early with authorities, influence project requirements, and guide initiatives from pilot programs through formal tenders and contract awards. Success depends on credibility, patience, and the ability to align technology with long-term public value.
Key Responsibilities
Own and drive B2G sales with municipalities, regional governments, and national authorities.
Build relationships with public-sector decision-makers and policy influencers.
Engage in early planning phases to shape feasibility studies and technical specifications.
Lead public procurement processes (RFIs, RFPs, tenders) and ensure compliance.
Position Candela's solutions based on climate impact, lifecycle value, and societal benefits.
Represent Candela in government meetings, public forums, and policy discussions.
Required Experience
Proven track record in B2G sales or government-facing commercial roles.
Deep understanding of public procurement frameworks and compliance requirements.
Ability to sell on public value: sustainability, cost efficiency, and societal impact.
Strong stakeholder management across technical, commercial, and political environments.
Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus.
M.Sc. or B.Sc in Business administration or equivalent (mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, electrical engineering, etc..)
8+ years of experience in sales or a similar role
Nice to Have
Experience with EU-funded projects, PPPs, or innovation programs.
Background in transport, maritime, or infrastructure projects.
Familiarity with regulatory frameworks for public transport.
Success Metrics (12-24 Months)
Secured government contracts or framework agreements.
Converted pilot projects into full-scale deployments.
Institutionalized Candela's B2G sales processes and public-sector playbook.
Why people love working at Candela?
At Candela, we're not just building electric vessels - we're creating a whole new category of clean, efficient waterborne transport. You get the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, solving complex challenges, and seeing the results in action - sometimes literally, when we organize test rides for our newcomers! We're a diverse and ambitious team of over 50 nationalities, united by a revolutionary spirit and kindness. That means we work hard, but always with humility and while having fun - whether it's solving a manufacturing challenge, improving processes, or cheering each other on during Candela Months, our year-round calendar of bonding activities and events.
We're office-first but not office-only. We believe collaboration is most powerful when we build together, in person - but we also trust our team to work in ways that fit their life. At Candela, you'll find a place where bold ideas are welcomed, great people are celebrated, and the ride is just as important as the destination.
We welcome the opportunity to meet you!
