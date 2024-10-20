Sales Executive - Vetnio AB
Sales Executive - Join Our Innovative Veterinary AI Startup!
We're Vetnio AB, a VC-backed startup that's rapidly growing with our groundbreaking AI solution for the veterinary industry. We're looking for a dynamic and driven Sales Executive to join our team and help expand our presence in Sweden and across Europe.
Job Description
As our Sales Executive, you'll play a key role in driving the growth of our business. You'll be responsible for identifying and reaching out to potential customers, generating leads, and building strong relationships. Cold calling will be a significant part of your daily routine, so resilience and a proactive attitude are crucial. As we're pioneers in Europe with our solution, you'll be helping shape our expansion strategy.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct cold calls to prospective clients across Europe
Build and maintain a pipeline of qualified leads
Develop and nurture relationships with veterinary professionals
Collaborate with the core team to refine sales strategies
Deliver product presentations and follow up on sales opportunities
Qualifications:
Fluency in English is essential (both written and spoken)
Experience in sales, particularly in cold calling and lead generation
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
A proactive, self-driven approach to working in a fast-paced startup environment
Passion for technology and an interest in the veterinary industry is a plus
Interested?
Reach out to us at: armank@vetnio.com
and let's chat!
Join us in revolutionizing veterinary care with our cutting-edge AI solution! Så ansöker du
