Sales Executive - Digital Forensic Unit Nordic
Adecco Sweden AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-01-03
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Linköping
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige
About the Position
As a Sales Executive in the Digital Forensic Unit Nordic, you will focus on offering, advising, demonstrating, and educating clients about IT-forensic, cryptocurrency, OSINT, and other innovative solutions. This dynamic role within a growing organization allows you to work independently and contribute to various sales projects, collaborating with a team of professionals committed to making society safer. You will be part of a knowledge-driven organization dedicated to safety, providing a supportive and dynamic work environment with exciting challenges and opportunities for personal and professional growth. With a focus on collaboration, integrity, and innovation, the organization offers a reputable and growing organization with a strong emphasis on work-life balance. Additionally, the position offers flexibility in terms of location, career development opportunities, and the chance to enhance your skills through continuous training and support.
Key Responsibilities
• Independently manage sales projects within IT-forensics, OSINT, and cryptocurrency products.
• Work closely with Danish and Swedish colleagues to achieve sales targets.
• Conduct web-based demonstrations, sometimes in collaboration with vendors.
• Stay updated on the products, services, and training available.
• Travel within the Nordic region as part of your role.
• Assist with other business areas, such as analytics, cybersecurity, and training, when required.
About You
We are looking for a proactive, resourceful, and ambitious professional with a project-oriented mindset. You are a strong communicator who excels in building relationships at all levels of an organization, both internally and externally. You possess the flexibility to adapt to various customer needs and the ability to remain calm under pressure while delivering high-quality results. You are results-driven, independent, and have a strong customer focus.
Important for the Role
• Proven experience in consultative sales, with a focus on building long-term customer relationships and independently managing sales projects.
• Strong commercial communication, presentation, and negotiation skills.
• Ability to lead sales projects from initial contact to closing the deal, while proactively addressing customer needs.
• Fluency in English and a Scandinavian language, with proficiency in Danish being highly preferred.
• Strong service orientation, with the ability to engage diverse customer profiles and follow market trends and supplier developments.
Nice to Have
• Knowledge or experience in the IT-forensic market, products, and services.
• Familiarity with forensic tools such as Magnet, Cellebrite, MSAB, or similar.
• Background in law enforcement, counter-crime, or anti-fraud technology.
• Previous experience as a forensic investigator or working with law enforcement agencies.
• Experience with IT-forensic products like Magnet, Cellebrite, MSAB, Exterro, etc.
Contact Information
If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please feel free to contact the responsible recruiter: Marcus Björk, Business Manager at Adecco, via marcus.bjork@adecco.se
.
For questions related to registration, please contact support at info@adecco.se
.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Marcus Björk marcus.bjork@adecco.se 0736-84 70 36 Jobbnummer
9086553