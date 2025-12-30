Sales Engineer
2025-12-30
, Bromölla
, Sölvesborg
, Hässleholm
, Östra Göinge
, Lund
, Ängelholm
, Landskrona
, Malmö
About the company
For almost 60 years, Scheuch GmbH has been a global pioneer in air and environmental technology for industrial applications. As a market leader, Scheuch develops innovative systems and solutions that help protect people and the environment - keeping the air clean for future generations.
Scheuch AB operates as part of the international Scheuch Group, serving customers across the Nordic and Baltic regions. The Swedish office is located in Kristianstad, working closely with the headquarters in Austria and technical experts across Europe.
About the role
As a Sales Engineer you will play a key role in supporting existing customers and contributing to new business opportunities. You act as both a technical advisor and a sales partner, identifying customer needs and translating them into well-designed solutions.
You will collaborate with colleagues in Kristianstad as well as engineering and sales teams at Scheuch's Austrian headquarters. Some travel is included, such as occasional customer visits and trips to Austria for training.
Your responsibilities include:
• Independently preparing quotations for systems, components and services
• Calculating costs, setting prices and preparing quotation documentation
• Checking technical and scheduling feasibility
• Supporting the sales team in customer and order acquisition
• Contributing to the analysis of customer requirements and technical needs
• Coordinating with customers and internal departments
• Maintaining order, customer and master data in relevant systems
• Actively participating in the continuous optimisation of the quotation process
About you
To thrive and succeed in the role of Sales Engineer, we believe you have a strong technical interest and a broad technical understanding. You are curious, attentive and driven by the desire to identify the best technical solutions for your customers. You take initiative easily while also being skilled at building relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.
Must have:
• A university degree in engineering
• Strong skills in Excel or other calculation tools
• Experience from technical sales, preferably within the energy or process industry
• Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish (written and spoken)
• Strong proficiency in MS Office
Nice to have:
• Knowledge of German
• Experience in industrial systems, process engineering or environmental technology
Additional information
Start: According to agreement
Location: Kristianstad
Extent: Full-time
Working hours: Monday-Friday, flexible daytime hours
Salary: According to agreement
A background check will be performed for candidates proceeding in the process.
If you have any questions, please contact the responsible recruiter Helena Lork at helena.lork@emploid.se
and include the job title in your message.
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis and we look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-24
