Sales Analyst
2024-11-10
About CDON
Join us at CDON Group, a Swedish listed company with a long history and extensive experience in the e-commerce market. Our mission is to unleash the power of the marketplace to give the best shopping experience in the Nordics.
We are dedicated to providing great online shopping experiences and are on the lookout for a Sales Analyst to join us on this journey for our two Nordic marketplaces: CDON and Fyndiq.
About the role
CDON Group isn't just another e-commerce company; we have two different marketplaces that handle nearly 4 million visitors each month. Our platform is a bustling hub of millions of products, connecting buyers and sellers across four dynamic markets. And behind the scenes, it's your data-driven insights that will fuel our growth and shape our success.
As our Sales Analyst, you'll be the 'control room' for our sales performance. You'll have your finger on the pulse of our business, monitoring trends, spotting anomalies, and translating complex data into actions. Think of it as a blend of detective work, strategic problem-solving, and storytelling - all with the goal of driving sales and optimising the customer experience.
Responsibilities includes
Sales Analysis
Analyse large datasets to provide insights on marketplace performance, customer behaviour, and business trends.
Perform deep-dive analyses as needed to answer specific sales questions and support data-driven decision-making
Create and maintain reports and dashboards in our BI tool to track key performance indicators (KPIs) across traffic, sales, and customer engagement.
Behaviour Analysis
Proactively conduct behavioural analyses and deliver recommendations based on website usage to improve conversion and customer experience
Own and manage GA4 and Google Tag Manager
General analytical support in the organisation including traffic, site, conversion, sales and much more
Cross-Departmental Collaboration
To be successful in this role, you will need to have a good cooperation with other parts in the organisation such as:
Product: To incorporate user insights into web design and functionality
Brand & CX: To enhance customer insights with channel and website data
Data: To align resources, needs and projects within business analysis
Qualifications and requirements
Strong analytical and problem-solving mindset, with the ability to interpret complex market data and generate insights, and provide actionable recommendations.
A customer-focused approach, with a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation
Visual storytelling: Strong ability to craft visually compelling and clear reports that not only convey complex data insights effectively but also engage the audience.
Communication skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, Fluent in English and Swedish, both spoken and written
Detail-oriented: High attention to detail and accuracy in your work, ensuring data quality and consistency
Ability to analyse behavioural data and draw strategic conclusions for website improvements
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Data Science, Marketing, Statistics, Business, Economics, Mathematics, or a related field
What CDON offer
An opportunity to be part of a unique growth journey, actively contributing to the success of the leading e-commerce marketplaces in the Nordics. A collaborative and dynamic work environment, with passionate colleagues who believe in CDON Group's mission. Competitive compensation package, including benefits such as pension and insurance through Max Matthiessen and MyBenefit portal. Career growth opportunities within a rapidly evolving company.
Application Process:
Please attach your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your interest and suitability for the job. We will be conducting interviews with candidates on an ongoing basis.
