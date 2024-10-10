Sales Analyst
2024-10-10
Shape the plan. Make it happen. Take it to the next level.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
All about the role:
In this role you will be part of the Aftermarket organization that we call PoM (Peace of Mind) and you will work cross functionally to analyze and project category sales data, providing insights into current and future performance.
In details, you will:
• Contribute to the POM Sales Team the insights required to drive profitable growth with a consumer focus.
• Participate in a cross functional team to transform our approach to data and knowledge sharing across the POM product portfolio.
• Support the POM B2B Aftermarket cluster teams with pricing-related analysis (e.g. reports, monitoring price changes), provide regular and ad hoc pricing analysis and reporting for management
• Maintain and develop the cross functional relationships with planning team, providing sales input into the demand planning process
• Provide Task Force Pricing per Cluster where needed on a running base
Who you are:
• University degree
• Ideally, you have (even brief) experience working in analytical roles, preferably in the field of sales operations and/or business analysis
• Experience in data analytics working with large data sets
• Experience in creating business reports in Excel or Power BI
• Fluent in English. Any other language(s) are considered as an asset
• Results-focused and extremely diligent
• Service minded and collaborative, a true team player
