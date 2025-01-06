Sales Administrator at Reel Diving Aneby
2025-01-06
Job Advertisement: Sales Administrator at Reel Diving - Aneby
Are you looking to dive into an exciting career in the sports and recreational industry? Reel Diving is seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Sales Administrator to join our team in Aneby!
Key Responsibilities:
Process customer orders with accuracy and efficiency.
Handle customer inquiries via email and phone, providing excellent service.
Maintain and update customer records in our CRM system.
Perform various administrative tasks to support the sales team and ensure smooth operations.
What We're Looking For:
Eager to Learn: You are curious, adaptable, and enjoy acquiring new skills.
Customer Focused: You enjoy working with B2B customers and have a knack for building strong relationships.
Independent and Thorough: You can manage your own tasks while paying attention to detail.
Industry Enthusiast: An interest in the sports and recreational industry is a big plus!
Mandatory Requirements:
Proven administrative experience in a professional setting.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken (all our systems and customer communications are in English).
Comfortable with computers and willing to learn new systems, including our CRM.
Excellent communication and organisational skills.
What We Offer:
A full-time position at our sales office in Aneby.
A supportive and dynamic team environment.
The chance to be part of an industry that's as exciting as it is rewarding.
If you meet the above criteria and are looking for an opportunity to grow in a professional setting while combining your passion for organisation and customer service, we'd love to hear from you!
How to Apply:
Send your CV and a brief cover letter explaining why you'd be a great fit for this role to jamie@reeldiving.com
Join Reel Diving and help us create amazing experiences for our customers in the diving world! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-27
E-post: jamie@reeldiving.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Stigbergsvägen 12
578 33 ANEBY
