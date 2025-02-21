Safety Manager at Motion Controls
2025-02-21
Join us now!
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
On this journey, we are looking for a safety manager to work with future challenges within our in-house developed motion control systems. You will be part of a diverse team consisting of other safety- and cyber security managers who together are part of developing state-of-the-art control systems for propulsion, steering and braking. The work is done in close collaboration with our co-brands, International, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, within the TRATON Group.
Assignment
As a functional safety manager at motion control your mission is to plan and coordinate the work with different stakeholders to ensure the developed products comply with ISO26262. The task is very diverse and includes planning and synchronization between different competence teams, like software and hardware developers, method developers, and project/product managers. This is an assignment in a dynamic environment where both external and internal changes occur frequently and need to be accounted for or mitigated.
Your profile
You probably have a master's degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent and a couple of years of experience working with embedded systems, likely in leading and coordinating roles like scrum master or project manager. We believe that you have come in contact with the ISO26262 standard and have some concrete experience with its artifacts, preferably when working with safety-critical mechatronic products. Now you are ready to take the next step in becoming a technical leader and develop a deeper understanding of functional safety. Thus you are a person who likes to challenge yourself and naturally develop your competence according to the needs of your job.
You are comfortable with taking the lead and despite constantly changing conditions, set a way forward. Your problem-solving skills and your capacity to adapt to changing circumstances will be your best tool and advantage in this position. We are a large organization with a great deal of cross-function collaboration and your skills in communication and building relationships will be appreciated. Good knowledge of English is required.
We offer
Scania offers more than the chance to work with technology at the forefront where your skills contribute to make a difference. Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. Our people are our most important resource, so we invest in employee training. We will allow you to develop your skills so you can grow with us.
Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as a staff car, mutual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, fitness center, direct bus service between Stockholm City and Södertälje, and much more.
For more information
Please contact recruiting manager Gustav Ling at gustav.ling@scania.com
.
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply before the 11th of April. Your application should include a CV, answers to the application screening questions, and copies of degree certificates.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-11
