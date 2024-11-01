Safety Engineer
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Safety Engineer
As a Safety Engineer you'll work as the representative of the Safety and Security department for individual operating units at our Boden location. You'll support the assurance of safe and effective operations across all areas and facilities within the organization. As a Safety Engineer you report directly to the Head of Safety and Work Environment.
We are currently seeking eight (8) Safety Engineers, one for each of the following parts of Boden operations:
Direct Reduction Plant (DRI)
Melt Shop (Steel Mill) - includes scrap handling, refractories
Caster (Steel Mill)
Hot Steel Mill (Steel Mill)
Cold Steel Mill (Steel Mill - Batch Annealing, Skin Pass Mill)
Galvanization Line (Steel Mill) - Including shipping and packaging
Hydrogen Manufacturing Plant (Electrolyser)
Mill Wide Services (All other areas, Maintenance, Warehousing, etc.)
Responsibilities:
Conduct Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment for operations and/or processes, minimizing risks to ALARP (As Low As Reasonably Practicable).
Review operations and processes to identify potential hazards, risks, and required control measures, assessing the costs involved in implementation.
Write, update, and provide input for standard operating procedures, ways of working, and other related documentation.
Assess, document, and control hazards and risks, ensuring effectiveness of controls as per established procedures.
Support and set up temporary work areas and provide related supervision.
Ensure safe handling, storage, and disposal of hazardous materials.
Advise on workplace hazards and continuously improve safety practices.
Support Stegra's commitment to full compliance with all safety regulations.
Share and distribute learnings and good practices across the organization, ensuring follow-up.
Provide necessary safety support and training.
Ensure health, safety, and environmental policies are followed.
Investigate workplace accidents and injuries, following up and communicating with relevant authorities.
Duties include climbing stairs, working at height, working in confined spaces, using breathing apparatus and potentially performing emergency services and first aid.
Qualifications:
Relevant industrial experience and/or a Bachelors degree, supplemented with training.
5+ years of relevant experience in heavy or high-risk industrial operations (oil & gas, energy, hydrogen, steel mill, iron reduction plants, etc.)
Proficiency in LOTO, LMRA, PtW, ATEX, Machine Safety / CE, Electrolysis, Chemical Safety, HAZOP/HAZID
Knowledge of safety legislation and industry best practices
Experience developing digital tools to support and streamline key safety processes
Experience working in an internationally diverse organization.
Recognized safety certification (e.g., NEBOSH, CSP, HVK).
Training/certification in Incident Investigations
Experience in ISO 45001, ISO 9001 & 14001.
We're looking for someone who is pragmatic and result-oriented, with a strong drive to achieve practical, effective solutions. You should be naturally collaborative, valuing teamwork and open communication, while also being flexible and adaptable to changing circumstances. A self-motivated individual, you approach challenges with a problem-solving mindset, and you're able to work independently when needed. Resilience is key in this role, as you'll need the persistence to push through obstacles and see tasks through to completion.
Location: Boden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Jobbnummer
8990431