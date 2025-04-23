SaaS Procurement & Lifecycle Consultant (Part-time)
2025-04-23
Your New Role
Are you passionate about bringing structure, clarity, and smart strategy to SaaS procurement? Join our client as a SaaS Procurement & Lifecycle Consultant and help shape the way they manage and optimize their vendor relationships.
In this part-time consultancy assignment, you'll play a key role in defining and implementing our client's SaaS sourcing strategy. Your mission: to streamline processes, enhance compliance, and drive smarter technology decisions across the business.
What You'll Do
Develop and refine our client's SaaS procurement framework and vendor management processes.
Optimize existing vendor contracts, ensuring compliance and operational efficiency.
Partner with internal stakeholders to identify sourcing needs and align on best-fit solutions.
Provide strategic recommendations to reduce costs, manage risk, and support business growth.
This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to a forward-thinking, fast-paced environment where your expertise will directly impact business outcomes. If you thrive on driving structure, efficiency, and value in SaaS ecosystems - we'd love to connect.
To succeed in this role, you will need: An experienced procurement specialist with a solid track record in SaaS vendor management.
Strong understanding of procurement best practices, contract management, and compliance standards.
Who You Are
You are an excellent communicator with the ability to navigate complex stakeholder environments. You are proactive, detail-oriented, and passionate about enabling smarter tech investments.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: Part-time, 50% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment Start date: Immediately End date: 6 months contract. Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex In your application: Please make sure it is clear that you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications on a rolling basis. Since recruitment processes in the consulting industry often move quickly, the position may be filled before the application deadline - so don't wait to apply!
You do not need to include a cover letter. Instead, please answer the screening questions as part of your application.
Company Presentation
Our client is a purpose-driven global investment organization with a strong focus on innovation and digitalization. You'll join a dynamic, collaborative environment where new ideas are valued and where your work will have tangible impact. Ersättning
