Runner
2026-02-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Huddinge
, Täby
This vacancy is part of the upcoming Rekryteringsmässa taking place on March 19.
If your profile matches the requirements, you may be invited to an interview at the Rekryteringsmässa on March 19.
Please note that only invited candidates will be able to attend the event.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
Spritmuseum is a museum on the island of Djurgården in Stockholm, dedicated to Swedish drinking culture, history, art and traditions. It is the permanent home to the internationally renowned Absolut Art Collection and offers a variety of exhibitions, tastings and interactive experiences that explore the role of spirits and beverages in Swedish society.
Location:
Djurgården, Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Runner
Your responsibilities:
• Deliver food to guests and present dishes in a professional and service-oriented manner.
• Clear plates and used tableware from the dining area efficiently.
• Maintain cleanliness in the restaurant by wiping tables and keeping service areas tidy.
• Restock refrigerators and ensure necessary supplies are replenished.
• Support the service team with various dining room tasks to ensure smooth daily operations.
Requirements:
• You speak and understand English at an advanced level or are fluent in it.
• You are able to work quick, walk fast, carry many plates, work in a team and follow rules.
• You can work during lunches, evenings and every second weekend.
• If you speak Swedish at an intermedaite level or higher, it is a big plus.
• If you have previous experience as a runner, it is a big plus.
Your profile:
• You are hard-working and stress-resistent.
• You are proactive, independent, and confident.
• You are friendly, positive, and willing to help others.
What employer offers:
• Summer seasonal 75% part-time employment.
• Working hours are mainly during lunches, evenings and every second weekend.
• collective agreement (kollektivavtal)
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
