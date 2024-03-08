Risk Officer Group Risk
Swedbank AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2024-03-08
Are you looking for a role where you take ownership and drive critical group wide risk processes? Are you eager to help Swedbank to get a comprehensive understanding of the risks and to ensure adequate capital levels?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Join a highly skilled team within Group Risk, responsible for driving critical group wide risk processes (ICAAP, Recovery Plan, Stress tests, Top-Down Risk Assessment).
• Together with colleagues, drive and take ownership of the current framework for the ICAAP process and reports.
• Conduct analysis, monitor and report in the area of capital risk. Play a key role in ensuring that the bank's capital situation is optimised to manage the risks and to support our strategic decisions and growth.
• Collaborate and build a network across Swedbank Group to improve the understanding of risks and strengthen collaboration across teams. Act as speaking partner to teams responsible for balance sheet analysis, market risk, credit risk, operational risk and capital modelling, and gain understanding how different factors and scenarios play out in relation to the capital adequacy of the bank.
• Play a key role to ensure that the process and the reports are in line with internal and external expectations and regulations.
• Provide support, attend, and present risk assessments and reports to senior management and internal steering committees.
• Participate in communication and presentations to regulators.
• Coordinate and review of internal regulations.
What is needed in this role:
• Project management and analytical skills. To work in a structured way, with planning, execution of analysis, monitoring, follow-up and reporting to senior management. You will have a support from colleagues in your team, yet you need to be comfortable working independently and take own initiatives.
• Communication and collaboration skills are success factors since a large part of our work is done in close cooperation and is dependent on other units and specialists' deliveries.
• Excellent numeracy and problem-solving skills.
• Knowledge of the composition of a bank's balance sheet.
• A desire to learn and continuously improve your skills and knowledge.
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in finance, economics or other relevant field.
• Fluent verbal and written communication in Swedish and English.
• Demonstrated experience from the financial sector.
• Previous work with financial risk analysis, capital adequacy, ICAAP, stress tests is meriting.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be a part of Governance & Framework, which is a department within Group Risk. Governance & Framework consist of professionals who are responsible for strategic risk and for driving a number of critical group wide projects (Recovery Plan, ICAAP, Stress test, Top-Down Risk Assessment), ensuring a robust risk identification and risk assessment in order to increase Swedbank 's competitive advantage. In our team we value teamwork, and we are looking forward to welcome another team member!"
Julia Victor, your future manager.
We look forward to receiving your application by 22.03.2024.
Location: Stockholm HQ
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Julia Victor, +46 73 096 86 28
SACO: Henrik Joelsson, henrik.joelsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund, ake.skoglund@swedbank.com
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
