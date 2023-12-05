Risk Consultant - Service Offering Lead CMA
Are you passionate about creating business and helping customers to understand and overcome their challenges? Then, this is your chance to make a real impact and to work with some of the largest Swedish corporations and some of the country's most exciting smaller players. This is a great opportunity to make your mark when it comes to decide how we sell our services.
About us
Working in the KPMG Cyber Security team, you will be part of a global organization working within various industries and areas, together with competent and inspiring colleagues. Our Cyber Security team enables our clients in their digital transformation journeys by identifying and remediating their cyber related risks. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with executive management, and we always seek digital, innovative, and sustainable solutions to our clients' challenges.
Our Cyber Maturity Assessment (CMA) is designed to provide a holistic view of our client's current information security maturity over several different domains. The service involves a comprehensive assessment of the organization's preparedness to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats. We help our clients to identify and remediate gaps in their strategies, governance, risk management, compliance, infrastructure, and operation.
We are an international, collaborative, and high-performing team who takes pride in creating an inclusive and professional environment, offering a steep learning curve for both professional and personal growth. We apply a hybrid approach to our workplace where it is possible to work both from our offices and remote.
We will support you in your journey and ensure that you find a fast-paced environment filled with brilliant colleagues. KPMG is consistently awarded top ranks within the cyber security field via external firms, this global track record is something we are very proud of and keen to maintain.
Your role
As a Service Offering Lead for our CMA, you will;
- be responsible for the development of services and go to market material
- develop strong business relationships and demonstrate technical and operational leadership to deliver client-centric solutions with high quality.
- effectively manage the commercial and contractual aspects of an engagement to achieve expected levels of client satisfaction, quality and profitability.
- identifiy new opportunities and develop these within our existing customers.
- Contribute to and/or be responsible for the preparation of quotations, continue to develop its knowledge and awareness of market trends, competitor activities, and products and services.
- coach, give constructive feedback and training to the junior team members in order to support their development journey.
We are looking for a passionate, forward-thinking, business minded, consultancy-oriented security professional with 6+ years of experience within Cyber Security.
KPMG's Cyber Maturity Assessment covers nine domains and to be successful in this role you;
- have knowledge of several different areas such as, Leadership and Governance, Risk Management, Human Factors, Third Party Management, Continuity Management, Regulatory Compliance, Technical Security, Security Architecture, Operational Security.
- have consulting experience.
- have analytical abilities.
- are a high performer with strong drive and high ambition.
- have high personal integrity and ability to exercise sound judgement and common sense.
- are fluent in Swedish & English.
Want to make a difference with us?
Apply by submitting your CV as soon as possible. Don't wait with your application as we review applications and are hiring on a rolling basis. If you have any questions about the position, please don't hesitate to contact Head of Cyber Security Visar Lapashtica, visar.lapashtica@kpmg.se
For any questions related to the recruitment process please contact Talent Manager Susanne Hedberg, susanne.hedberg@kpmg.se
We look forward to your application and for new colleagues to join our team!
KPMG is a company for people who want to make a difference. We are one of the world's leading professional services companies and a partner our clients depend on in the fast-paced world they are a part of. We provide insight and guidance on their journeys. This may mean organizational change for their company as a whole, or just parts of it. It may relate to their working methods, how to deal with potential risks, cyber threats or how to maximize user experience in a digitized world. We are also experts in analysis, M&A, auditing and tax to name just a few of our professional skills.
At KPMG, we work actively to maintain diversity and gender equality throughout the organization. Diversity brings perspectives that enrich our culture and add value for our clients and society alike. We believe in an inclusive culture that respects people for who they are and allows them to be themselves. Because this is at the heart of what we believe, we welcome applicants with different backgrounds and experiences.
