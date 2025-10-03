Revenue Operations Leader
2025-10-03
Revenue Operations leader
We are a group of people who think differently, have a passion for entrepreneurship and strive to maintain a flat organization where we all are expected to make a difference. We believe in making the impossible possible together - by building on each individual's personal strengths. Our goal is to change the way cities in Europe are heated and cooled, do you want to shape the future with us?
Our world is in the midst of an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. At Qvantum, we have developed a solution to tackle a difficult challenge that no one has been able to solve before - how to enable the many people in the big cities to live a life without dependence on fossil fuels for heating and cooling at an affordable price. We have developed a wide range of smart heat pump solutions built on modern software. The products are suitable for everything from small apartments to large property complexes and entire residential blocks. The next generation of heat pumps are not only very energy efficient but also designed to be an active node in the electrical grid. Qvantum has developed a series of new capabilities for this purpose including our heat pump to grid (HP2G), flexready®, thermal battery and digital doctor features.
We are currently more than 350 colleagues, located in 8 different countries, and we continue to grow at a rapid pace. With factories in Sweden and Hungary, multiple R&D centres and world class specialist competencies in heat pump hardware & software development, energy systems and industrialization we are aiming to become one of the leading players in our segment in Europe.
We invite you to an exciting company building journey filled with development opportunities and an inclusive work environment that encourages professional and personal development together with dynamic and forward-thinking colleagues! Join Us!
About the role
We are looking for you who are passionate about scaling up Sales together with competent colleagues across several European markets! You will be collaborating with our marketing communications teams on bringing in leads, with sales colleagues on converting leads to sales and with After Sales colleagues on efficient customer support. We work with HubSpot and you will ensure integrations with our ERP system Monitor where we embed sales, marketing, and service processes globally. You share our customer obsession and are passionate about sales and dare to step into the unknown to test, try and experiment together with amazing colleagues in several markets ensuring revenue growth also in new ways.
Key Responsibilities
Develop customer journeys tailored for individual markets, sales pipelines for all channels where you automate lead routing and follow-up processes, support sales teams with playbooks, templates, dashboards and provide ongoing training.
Design, build, and optimize multi-country marketing automation processes, tools and integrations (landing pages, forms, workflows) to improve scalability and efficiency. You segment audiences (consumers, installers, distributors), manage localization, track campaign effectiveness and optimize lead conversion funnels.
Establish global and local KPIs and reporting frameworks to measure marketing and sales effectiveness across regions, track consumer vs installer funnels, sales performance, and distributor contributions. Provide insights for continuous commercial improvements
Act as HubSpot system owner across our organizations, define and enforce data standards (naming conventions, GDPR compliance etc) and manage user roles, access rights, and support country-level setups. Train HubSpot users across sales units and ensure consistent adoption and best practices across countries.
Ensure smooth integration between HubSpot and the ERP (customers, products, orders, invoices, service tickets), manage integrations with the website, marketing channels, and distributor portals and maintain reliable data for reporting and decision-making.
Qualifications
Relevant Academic education
5-7 years of experience in scaling sales successfully across multiple markets
Experience of direct-to-consumer digital marketing-, installer/partner sales and an understanding of aftersales processes (warranty, service, spare parts etc).
Previous worked in an international B2B/B2C scale-up or industrial company preferred.
Experience working in CRM tool (HubSpot) in both sales-, marketing-, service- and operations Hubs and integrating with ERP systems (SAP, Dynamics, Monitor, or similar).
Comfortable with data management, segmentation, and API-based tools (Zapier, custom connectors).
Data driven, structured, process-oriented and analytical mindset - ability to turn data into business insights as well as hands-on and pragmatic ("builder" mindset suited for a scale-up).
Curious, eager to learn and optimize continuously.
Comfortable working cross-functionally (sales, marketing, IT, operations, management).
Fluent in English; Swedish is a plus.
To thrive in the role, we believe that you appreciate the scale-up phase we are in, where learning and flexibility is needed in combination with a strong drive to build systematic ways of working and implement new tools and methods. We believe you have a strength in following through, attention to details and are driven by creating results. You have a long-term perspective and value both working independently with your team and collaborating with colleagues across different functions and across Europe.
