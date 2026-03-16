Revenue Analyst
Qliro AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qliro AB i Stockholm
What we do at Qliro
At Qliro, we develop a world-leading payment experience for merchants and their customers. We make payments simple, secure, and built for growth. As a trusted partner, we help merchants succeed every day - because when they grow, we grow. Our team brings together expertise, curiosity, and collaboration to keep redefining what payments can be across the Nordics.
We're now looking for an Analyst to join our Analytics team at Qliro. In this role, you'll help us understand how every part of our business contributes to profitability, from merchants and consumer segments to product pricing. You will, together with your team, proactively ensure we grow in a profitable way.
What you'll do Perform end-to-end analyses on merchants, consumer segments, and product performance to identify ways to optimize our revenue
Evaluate and develop pricing models across products and markets
Translate complex data into clear, actionable insights that drive better business decisions
Work proactively to ensure Qliro continues to grow in a profitable and sustainable way
Collaborate closely with your team of senior revenue and analytics colleagues, learning from their experience and building your own expertise
Partner with teams across the business - from finance to commercial - to make sure insights turn into action
We believe you Hold a degree in finance, economics, engineering, mathematics, or another quantitative field
Have a couple of years of experience in an analytical role, preferably within a data-driven or commercial context
Are highly skilled in Excel and SQL (bonus if you've also touched tools like R or Python)
Have a strong analytical mindset and love solving complex problems
Enjoy collaborating and learning from others in a high-paced environment
Are fluent in Swedish and English
What's in it for you
You'll join a team of experienced colleagues who will challenge you, guide you, and help you grow. You'll work close to Qliro's core business, and your insights will directly influence how we drive profitability.
Does this sound like your next role?What are you waiting for? Apply now and become part of our journey at Qliro!
Qliro is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to gender, gender identity or expression, national origin, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation or age. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6590730-1896000". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qliro AB
(org.nr 556962-2441), https://career.qliro.com
Sveavägen 151 (visa karta
)
113 46 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Qliro Jobbnummer
9800806