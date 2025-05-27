Restaurant Supervisor
The Radisson Blu Hotel in Malmö is conveniently located 5 minutes' walk from the city center. Every room in our Malmö hotel measures 43 square meters minimum, giving our guests the space to re-energize and make themselves at home. Our 229 comfortable, modern rooms are twice the size of an average standard hotel room.
Guests don't have to leave the hotel to enjoy an exceptional culinary experience. They can savor Swedish and international favorites in front of a roaring hearth in our restaurant Thott's, which is nestled in one of Malmö's oldest half-timbered houses. After dinner, they can let the evening unfold in style at our chic Lobby Bar.
Do you have an appetite for all things Food & Beverage? Are you as keen as mustard where service is concerned, whilst ensuring back of house is in order - whether it be a plate full of numbers, setting a rota or laying the table for a successful team. Then why not come and join us at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Malmö to Make Every Moment Matter!
Our Food & Beverage Service Team are sophisticated hosts with an instinctive ability to anticipate guests' needs by being in the right place at the right time and delivering a hospitality experience that goes above and beyond - creating memorable moments for our guests.
As Restaurant & Bar Supervisor, you will join a team that is passionate about delivering exceptional service where we believe that anything is possible, whilst having fun in all that we do!
Interested? then why not say Yes I Can! as we are looking for passionate people just like you!
Key Responsibilities of the Restaurant & Bar Supervisor:
Supports the smooth running of the food & beverage department, where all aspects of the guest service experience are delivered to the highest levels
Works proactively to improve guest satisfaction and comfort, delivering a positive and timely response to guest enquiries
Delivers on plans and objectives where food & beverage initiatives & hotel targets are achieved
