Restaurant Manager - Neni Stockholm

NENI Stockholm will open in 2026 as a rooftop Eastern Mediterranean restaurant and bar, located in Kungsholmen, Stockholm. Building on the success of NENI Amsterdam and other NENI venues across Europe, NENI Stockholm will combine vibrant Eastern Mediterranean flavors with a Nordic perspective, a strong sharing philosophy, and a lively, destination driven atmosphere.
We are now looking for an experienced Bar Manager to join the opening project and play a keyrole in the development, launch, and leadership of the bar operation from day one.
NENI stands for an Eastern Mediterranean kitchen and dining experience rooted in generosity, collaboration, and joy. Food is designed to be shared, enjoyed together, and celebrated. Our motto remains: "Life is beautiful. Be part of it!"
The Role
As Restaurant Manager of NENI Stockholm, you are the operational leader of the restaurant and one of the key drivers of its overall success. You are responsible for the daytoday operations, guest experience, team leadership, and financial performance of the restaurant and bar.
This is a handson, visible leadership role in a highvolume, quality driven environment. You will work closely with the Head Chef, Head bartender, hotel partners, and ownership to build a strong culture, efficient operations, and a memorable guest experience from day one.
As an opening Restaurant Manager, you will play a critical role in:
Preopening planning and setup Recruitment, training, and structuring of the frontofhouse team Establishing systems, standards, and service culture Successfully launching and stabilising operations during the first year Budgeting, forecasting, and cost control Supplier coordination and operational setup
Who are you?
Fulltime availability Proven experience as a Restaurant Manager, or Operations Manager in a highvolume restaurant or bar Strong leadership skills with a peoplefocused, coaching mindset Passion for hospitality, service excellence, and guest experience Solid understanding of restaurant P&L, labour planning, and cost control Experience with preopening projects is a strong advantage Confident working with POS systems, reservation systems, scheduling tools, and MS Office Fluent English (verbal and written); Swedish is a strong plus EU nationality or valid work permit for Sweden (applications without a valid work permit cannot be considered)Guest Service
Key Responsibilities
Operations & Guest Experience Take full responsibility for daily restaurant and bar operations Ensure a consistently high-quality guest experience across lunch, brunch, dinner, bar, and events Act as the main presence on the floor during service, leading by example Ensure smooth collaboration between frontofhouse, bar and kitchen. Handle guest feedback professionally and proactively
Leadership & Team Development
Recruit, onboard, and build a strong front of house team for opening and long-term operations Create a positive, inclusive, and performance driven team culture Ensure structured training, service standards, and continuous development Set clear expectations, follow up on performance, and support internal growth and retention Plan staffing, schedules, and shifts in line with business needs and labour targets
Financial Control & Administration
Take responsibility for labour cost, productivity, and payroll planning Monitor daily, weekly, and monthly performance vs budget Work actively with upselling, revenue optimisation, and cost efficiency Ensure correct cash handling, POS procedures, and inventory routines
Quality, Safety & Compliance
Ensure full compliance with Swedish alcohol legislation, health & safety rules, and internal policies Maintain high standards for cleanliness, organisation, and workplace safety Ensure responsible alcohol service and staff certification where required Follow up on routines for opening, closing, and emergency procedures
Brand, Events & Collaboration
Act as a brand ambassador for NENI Stockholm internally and externally Contribute to events, collaborations, popups, and special activations Work closely with hotel partners to maximise guest flow and synergy Support marketing, PR initiatives, and content creation through daily operations
What's In It for You?
Fulltime position Unique opportunity to lead the opening of NENI Stockholm, a highprofile rooftop destination Competitive salary aligned with experience and responsibility Pension contributions and holiday pay according to Swedish regulations Daily staff meals Generous staff discounts at NENI venues A dynamic, international, and valuedriven working environment
Career Opportunities
NENI continues to grow across Europe and beyond. This role offers long-term development opportunities within the group, including future openings, international projects, and leadership roles.
Interested?
