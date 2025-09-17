Restaurangchef
Är du sugen på nya utmaningar, en karriär inom restaurangbranschen eller ett företag där det går snabbt att växa? Då har du kommit rätt! Vilka är Brödernas? Det viktiga för oss är att oavsett vilket mål du har för framtiden så har vi garanterat en plats för dig. Hos oss är det dina egna ambitioner och resultat som avgör hur långt du kan gå.
Vad innebär jobbet som Driftchef hos oss? I tjänsten ingår huvudansvar för driften och personalen på restaurangen, vanligtvis ca 8 anställda. Du jobbar med att utveckla dina medarbetare, ger dem vägledning så att dem kan växa genom delegering av arbetsuppgifter. Du har även huvudansvaret för lönsamheten och resultatet för enheten.
Bland annat ingår följande ansvar i tjänsten:
Service
Inköp
Leveranser
Attestera fakturor
Schemaläggning
Prognos och personalkostnad
Lokal marknadsföring och rekrytering
Vem är du? Vi söker dig som har erfarenhet av en ledande roll inom restaurangbranschen sedan tidigare. Du ska vara serviceinriktad, lösningsorienterat och klara av att behålla helhetsgreppet i ett högt arbetstempo. Du är stresstålig, driftig och bra på att leda och utveckla din personal.
Vad erbjuder vi? En ledande roll i Sveriges snabbast växande restaurangkedja. Vi erbjuder en fartfylld arbetsplats som är mitt under en stor expansion vilket innebär mycket goda möjligheter för att utvecklas med företaget.
Intervjuer sker löpande så tveka inte! Sök!
Are you hungry for new challenges, a career in the restaurant industry or a company where you can grow fast? Then you have come to the right place!
Who are the Brödernas?
Brödernas successfully conducts its operations throughout Sweden from Umeå in the north and to Malmö in the south. Brödernas are expanding at a rapid pace with the vision of becoming known even outside Sweden's border. Our ambition is for Brödernas to be associated with good quality and fantastic service. We currently have over 80 opened units in Sweden and we open new units every month.
The important thing for us is that no matter what goal you have for the future, we have guaranteed a place for you. With us, it is your own ambitions and results that determine how far you can go.
What does the job as Restaurant Manager with us mean?
The service includes the main responsibility for the operation and staff of the restaurant, usually about 15 employees.
You work to develop your employees, give them guidance so that they can grow by delegating tasks. You also have the main responsibility for the profitability and the result for the unit.
Among other things, the following responsibilities are included in the service:
Service
Purchase
Deliveries
Certify invoices
Scheduling
Forecast and personnel costs
Local marketing and recruitment
Who are you?
We are looking for you who have previous experience of a leading role in the restaurant industry. You must be service-oriented, solution-oriented and able to maintain the overall grip at a high work pace. You are stress-resistant, enterprising and good at leading and developing your staff.
What do we offer?
A leading role in Sweden's fastest growing restaurant chain. We offer a fast-paced workplace that is in the middle of a major expansion, which means very good opportunities for development with the company.
