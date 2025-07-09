Resin Sales Specialist
2025-07-09
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible
Resin Sales Specialist - EMEA Bioprocess Resins Modality Team
Are you passionate about chromatography resins and ready to turn your scientific expertise into commercial impact? Join our expert EMEA Bioprocess Resins Modality team, a group of nine specialists across Europe, and help shape the future of bioprocessing.
This is a remote role in Sweden, but we see great value in spending part of your time in Uppsala, the heart of our resins organization, where innovation and collaboration thrive.
What you'll do
Drive Design-In and Spec-Win activities for our chromatography resins by identifying new opportunities and closing deals-leveraging deep technical and application knowledge of the resin portfolio to support both short- and long-term sales growth.
Plan and conduct customer meetings, and proactively identify and monitor their molecule pipelines to secure Design-In wins for our resins portfolio.
Achieve annual and quarterly revenue targets through precise monthly and quarterly forecasting. Collaborate with Account Managers to prioritize selling time, maximize sales volume, deepen account penetration, and ensure full territory coverage.
Strategically plan mid- to long-term activities aligned with customer projects. Proactively inform customers about our resin solutions to build a strong sales funnel, in close collaboration with Account Managers, Specialists, and Marketing. Share insights on market trends and competitor activity with Marketing and Product Management.
Partner with Account Managers and Regional Marketing to organize impactful seminars, user days, product trainings, and new product introductions. Support these events with resin-specific presentations and technical expertise, and ensure timely follow-up on marketing activities and portfolio-generated leads.
Who you are
A science or engineering graduate with strong technical expertise in chromatography resins and experience in the biopharma industry.
A confident communicator with excellent presentation skills and a passion for building lasting customer relationships.
A self-starter with solid project management skills and the ability to prioritize in a dynamic environment.
Fluent in English and Swedish, and comfortable working in a multicultural, international setting.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Previous commercial experience in the biopharma sector.
Proven strategic selling skills-including customer presentations, product demonstration, negotiation, closing and the ability to grow a sales territory.
Travel, Motor Vehicle Record & Physical/Environment Requirements:
Ability and willingness to travel on a regular basis in the assigned territory and for customer activities (e.g. trade shows) internationally.
Valid work permit.
Must have a valid driver's license with an acceptable driving record.
The recruitment process for the advertised position is planned to begin in mid-August, taking summer vacations into account. Please note that the position may still be closed earlier if we identify a suitable candidate before then.
