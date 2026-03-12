Researcher in economics and econometrics
2026-03-12
Department of Economics
We are seeking a researcher in economics and econometrics for two fixed-term assignments, one in research and one in undergraduate education.
About the position
The core of the position consists of two assignments. One is to carry out, together with Shon Ferguson, a pilot study aimed at evaluating the effects of the "Industriklivet" (Industry Leap) initiative. The other is to be responsible for the course "Methods in Economics" (NA0193) during the autumn of 2026. Other minor tasks may be added by agreement.
The selected candidate will be part of the subject group Environmental Economics. The group members provide a great deal of mutual support, and each person is also expected to contribute, for example, by participating in regular group activities such as seminars.
Your profile
You must have a PhD in economics or possess equivalent qualifications, and you must have strong competence in econometrics, including the handling of register data and working with identifying causal relationships. In addition, you must have experience teaching at the university level and be able to provide clear evidence of your teaching skills. You should also be able to contribute positively to a group.
About us
SLU is a world-class university in the life and environmental sciences, with a clearly stated goal that its research shall be excellent. At the Department of Economics, research and teaching are conducted in the subjects of economics and business studies. The department hosts master's and bachelor's programs in economics as well as a PhD program. Priority areas within economics are the environment and natural resources, and agricultural economics.
For further information, please visit the department's website: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/organisation/departments/economics/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/.
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment between 6 and 12 months.
Scope:
Between 50 and 100 percent by agreement; however, the total working time will not exceed 50 percent of a full-time equivalent over the year.
Start date:
By agreement, but no later than May 2026.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 26 March 2026. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
