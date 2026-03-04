Researcher
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 58 000 students and 6800 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.Duties
We are seeking a researcher who will independently lead an externally funded research program focused on the development and application of advanced single-cell multiomics technologies to study cancer biology. The project will aim to develop, optimize, and apply integrated single-cell transcriptomic and epigenomic approaches to investigate tumor heterogeneity, clonal evolution, epigenetic plasticity, and mechanisms of cancer progression across different cancer types. The successful candidate is expected to drive both methodological innovation and biological discovery, combining experimental and computational approaches. Responsibilities include supervision of PhD students and postdoctoral fellows, contribution to teaching activities, and participation in administrative duties. The position requires strong expertise in both wet-laboratory and computational methodologies. The candidate must demonstrate comprehensive proficiency in:
Experimental (wet lab) expertise:
• Cultivation and manipulation of human primary cells and cell lines
• Advanced biochemical and cell biological techniques
• Library preparation for bulk and single-cell sequencing
• Single-cell multiomic methodologies (e.g., scRNA-seq, scATAC-seq, CITE-seq)
• Advanced sequencing technologies for large-scale characterization of genetic and epigenetic alterations
• Design and use of relevant animal models for cancer research, drug development, and therapeutic testing
Computational (bioinformatics) expertise:
• Advanced analysis of bulk and single-cell multiomics data
• Integration of transcriptomic and epigenomic datasets
• Handling large-scale next-generation sequencing (NGS) datasets
• Development and execution of reproducible bioinformatic pipelines
The candidate is expected to independently design, implement, and interpret integrative multiomic analyses, going beyond single-modality transcriptomic or epigenomic profiling.
Qualifications
A PhD in Life Science, Molecular Biology, Bioinformatics, or Medical Sciences is required. The applicant must demonstrate strong scientific merit supported by a solid publication record. Independent funding as principal investigator from competitive funding agencies is highly meritorious. Documented experience with the techniques and methodologies included in the duties is required. This includes expertise in bulk and single-cell sequencing approaches such as bulk RNA sequencing and bulk ATAC sequencing, as well as single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq), single-cell ATAC sequencing (scATAC-seq), and CITE-seq. Experience with integrated multiomic co-assay platforms (e.g., 10x Genomics Multiome) is considered a strong merit.
The candidate must also demonstrate documented experience in translational cancer research, including the design, implementation, and analysis of relevant animal models for cancer biology, preclinical drug development, and therapeutic testing. The ability to integrate molecular profiling data with in vivo functional validation is required.
Strong computational expertise is essential, including advanced proficiency in R and work within UNIX/Linux environments, including Bash scripting and batch pipeline development. The candidate must have extensive experience analyzing bulk and single-cell multiomic datasets using relevant frameworks such as Seurat, Signac, ArchR, GenomicRanges, and the Bioconductor ecosystem. Experience with data integration tools (e.g., Harmony, LIGER), trajectory inference methods (e.g., Monocle, Slingshot), chromatin accessibility and regulatory network analysis tools (e.g., ChromVAR, Cicero), and differential gene expression and chromatin accessibility workflows is required. Familiarity with high-performance computing (HPC) environments and workflow management systems such as Snakemake or Nextflow is considered meritorious.
The candidate must demonstrate the ability to independently analyze, integrate, and interpret bulk and single-cell multiomic datasets.
Fluency in English (spoken and written) is mandatory. Advanced knowledge of Swedish, or the ability to work professionally in Swedish, is highly required. A major emphasis will be placed on personal suitability.
Employment
The position is permanent, full time, and is placed at the Institute of Biomedicin. Probationary employment could be applied. First day of employment as agreed.
Selection process
How to apply for a position | University of Gothenburg
Contact information for the post
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Lars Palmqvist, Professor: Tfn: +46-700 82 36 12
E-mail: lars.palmqvist@clinchem.gu.se
Application
To apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to create an account in our recruitment system. Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
The application should contain:
• A cover letter giving a brief description of previous research experience, and a motivation to why you are applying
• A CV including a list of publications
• Proof of completed PhD
• Contact details of two references
Applications must be received by: 2026-03-25.
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
