Research Scientist Ultrasound
2024-10-07
About ContextVision
ContextVision is a medtech company specializing in image analysis and artificial intelligence. Their cutting-edge technology helps clinicians accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.
ContextVision has been a pioneer in medical imaging for over 40 years and is a leading provider of image enhancement software to manufacturers of ultrasound, X-ray, and MRI equipment on a global level. The company has offices in Stockholm, Linköping, and local representation in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
About the role
ContextVision is now looking for a Research Scientist to join their R&D team in Linköping. In this role, you will be working on innovation topics in research and pre-studies to lay the foundation for future ultrasound development. As part of ContextVision's ambition to grow, exploring new areas within the ultrasound imaging chain will be a key strategic direction. With strong technology foundation in image/signal processing and machine learning, we are building concepts around "Acquisition Intelligence" to pave the way for the ultrasound of the future. You will have the opportunity to work in an agile environment with diverse areas of expertise, where there is a strong commitment to achieving the company's common goals together.
As a Research Scientist, your responsibilities will include developing algorithm prototypes for integration into ultrasound imaging pipelines. Additionally, you will contribute to the knowledge accumulation and sharing of ultrasound technology within the R&D team and across the company.
"Pioneering the frontiers of image analysis"You will have an important role in defining and refining innovation concepts. This involves understanding customer and user needs, assessing technical feasibility, and evaluating market potential. You will collaborate closely with the CTO, Product Managers and other cross-functional entities to define value propositions for new business ideas. Your key contribution will be bringing in the technical perspective and execution on technical feasibility and prototypes. You will have the opportunity to collaborate with external academic institutions, industrial partners, and customers on joint innovation projects. In your work, you will have access to ultrasound research machines and compute clusters for machine learning training and simulation.
About you
The ideal candidate has an innovative mindset, a high analytical capacity, and a passion for problem-solving. We are seeking individuals with a university degree at MSc or PhD level, preferably in an electrical engineering-related topic, with experience in ultrasound image formation, image/signal processing, and machine learning.
We believe you have
Solid experience working within medical ultrasound image formation preferably with machine learning
Programming skills within Python, Julia or similar high-level language
Experience in working with agile methodologies
