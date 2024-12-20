Research Assistant in protein biochemistry (spider silk)
2024-12-20
Department of Animal Biosciences
Join our innovative spider silk research team at the Anna Rising research group and be at the forefront of groundbreaking technology! Our research group is dedicated to unravelling the secrets of how spiders spin their silk and based on this knowledge we have developed a method for mimicking this process. We produce recombinant spider silk proteins in heterologous hosts, purify and characterize these and spin them into fibers. Now we seek a talented Research Assistant to clone, express and purify different spider silk proteins and variants thereof.
About the position
You will be part of an excellent team consisting of several PhD students, PostDocs, and Researchers that work on different projects related to biotechnological methods for producing recombinant silk proteins, characterization of these, spinning of fibers, protein engineering, and material characterization. Your work in particular will be centred around cloning, expression and purification of different spider silk proteins.
The applicant is expected to actively engage in the project and seek solutions to technical problems encountered, interact with the other team members, write reports, and have a positive attitude. You will be involved in planning and responsible to execute the experimental work together with your colleagues. You will be responsible for keeping our lab equipment in good shape. Procurement of novel equipment, ordering chemicals/service, and ensuring safe storage of chemicals can be a part of your work, as can technical assistance at student labs.
Your profile
We are seeking a dynamic and skilled Research Assistant with a Bachelor's or Master's degree, alternatively at least one year working experience, that includes extensive cloning, expression and purification of recombinant proteins.
Key qualifications include:
• Educational Background: Bachelor's or Master's degree in relevant subjects (Biotechnology, Protein Biochemistry, Bioprocessing), alternatively at least one year of working experience in these fields with focus on recombinant protein expression and purification.
• Technical Expertise: Knowledge and practical experience in cloning, expression in prokaryotic hosts, SDS PAGE and purification using several different purification methods is required.
• Language Proficiency: Excellent command of Swedish and/or English, with a minimum C1 level in reading, writing, and listening.
Personal qualities will be considered in the recruitment process and we are looking for someone who is:
• Positive and Ambitious: Enthusiastic and driven to contribute to pioneering research and development.
• Thorough: Organized with a commitment to producing high-quality work.
• Collaborative: Enjoys working in a team-oriented environment and effectively communicates with colleagues.
• Deadline-Oriented: Able to manage time efficiently, handling parallel projects, and meet project deadlines.
If you are passionate about protein biochemistry and lab work we encourage you to apply!
About us
The spider silk biomimetics group at SLU is a highly productive and successful group that has secured several grants from the European Research Council and has been awarded significant research grants from Olle Engkvist Stiftelse and Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, which vouch for a continued high level of research activities. We are dedicated, ambitious and have a friendly and helpful atmosphere. In addition, by being part of our group you will gain access to a large number of cutting-edge instruments for protein production, biophysical characterization, and fiber spinning. You can read more about us here: https://www.slu.se/en/ew-cv/anna-rising/
The department is part of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science and is responsible for education and research in several basic and applied areas. These areas include anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, toxicology, genetics, breeding, immunology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, epizootology, comparative medicine, food safety, bioinformatics and One Health. Our research covers everything from production animals to sports and pet animals, laboratory animals and wild animals. The department's researchers work on the entire scale from molecular mechanisms and microbiology to the structure, function and behaviour of animals, and how these are affected by breeding, physical activity, care, production, stress, environmental factors and diseases.
For more information about the department or division visit: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/Animal-Biosciences/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Indefinite-term employment. SLU may use probationary employment.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Your application must contain CV, copies of merits and degrees and a personal letter of maximum one A4-page.
Please submit your application before deadline 13 January 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
