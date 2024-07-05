Research assistant for biodiversity project
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-07-05
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Ecology
Department of Ecology
At the Ecology Centre of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), in Uppsala, Sweden, we conduct research on populations, communities and ecosystems. We generate knowledge on how land use and climate affects animals, plants, nutrient cycling and greenhouse gas balance, and develop sustainable solutions for the future. Active outreach and frequent dialogue with stakeholders are key activities.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
About the position
We are looking for a reasearch assistant to conduct field, laboratory and ad hoc tasks in project LIFEPLAN (https://www.helsinki.fi/en/projects/lifeplan).
This is a major, six-year initiative funded by the European Research Council (ERC). Every week, year round, as part of a team of four, the research assistant will conduct multi-scale sampling at remote locations around Uppsala 2-3 days per week, and logistical support, lab work and/or ad hoc tasks during 1-2 days.
Your profile
The successful candidate should hold training as a biologist (BSc in progress or equivalent). Since they are expected to do field work in all conditions (including heavy rain, high temperatures and high mosquito densities), we require previous, documented experience of fieldwork. The field work involves starting early in the mornings, driving to the sites and carrying heavy equipment (8 kg backpacks); therefore, physical fitness is required. The fieldwork also involves working with phone apps and the applicant should be comfortable with technology.
The assistant may also have to organise and pack equipment to be shipped to collaborating teams and do sample processing in the laboratory. The team's common language is English so fluency in English is necessary. To be able to successfully complete the various tasks, the candidate should be able to take initiative and work independently. They should demonstrate that they are solution-oriented and can creatively resolve technical problems.
A driver's license and at least one year of driving experience are mandatory requirements.
We put strong emphasis on personal qualifications such as collaborative skills. The applicant will be working closely with the same three people on a daily basis, for which reason excellent communication, good will and reliability are required.
Please make sure to include a one-page cover letter explaining why you are the person that we are looking for, and to include the names and contact details of two colleagues who know you well.
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Time-limited employment until 2 september 2025.
Scope:
80%
Start date:
September 2, 2024, or per agreement.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 19 Juli 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Tillgång till bil
För detta jobb krävs att du har tillgång till en egen bil. Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Professor
Tomas Roslin firstname.lastname@slu.se Jobbnummer
8789720